KF81
PostPosted: Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:01 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
3 Hour show, full of good quality drum n bass music, covering the whole spectrum..

Featuring unreleased music from Shitomi, Komito, DJ Ransome, SynthForce, Default Recordings, Underland Music, Soul Deep Recordings more..

It was a lot of fun as always and i just want to say thanks to all the dnbradio listeners and chatroom crew…

320 mp3



Link to track on SoundCloud

Rolling down - SynthForce (Original Mix)
Paint the stars - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)
What i am - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)
Another day - SynthForce (Original Mix)
Welcome - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Part of you - Jonny L (2017 Remastered Version)
Gold dust - DJ Fresh (Vocal Version)
Mad in the jungle Feat. Doctor - Friction (Original Mix)
Bristol - Technimatic (Break Remix)
Iron balls - Calibre (Original Mix)
These words - Faction, GLXY (Original Mix)
Sky turns black - Satl, Lurch, Anthony Kasper (Original Mix)
Complain - Calibre (Original Mix)
Outherspace - M.I.S.T (Original Mix)
The great drum and bass swindle - London Elektricty (Logistics Remix)
Denmark road - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
Humanity - Komito (Original Mix)
Alive - Klinical & Dub Frequency (Original Mix)
Stereotype VIP - Coercive (Original Mix)
Glitches being - Esym (Original Mix)
Medusa - DLR & Safire (Original Mix)
The goods - Mutt, Generic, Kevin King (Original Mix)
214 Aftermath - Komito (Original Mix)
Conversations Feat. Kevin King - Mutt (Original Mix)
Departure - Anthony Kasper (Technimatic Remix)
Desire - Air .K & Cephei (Original Mix)
You or me Feat. Riya - Enei (DJ Ransome Bootleg)
Sudest - The Caracal Project (Montesco Remix)
Feel some pain - Centaspike & Indidjinous (Paragon Remix)
Does it - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Hallow - Jonny L (Original Mix)
In sight - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Global spectrum - Shitomi (Original Mix)
Quantico - Shitomi (Original Mix)
Prophecy - Bowser (Original Mix)
Flight path - Actraiser (Original Mix)
Cosmonaut - DoubleLife (Original Mix)
Take my breath away - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
Spectrasoul - Alibi (Sampha Bootleg)
Ponderosa - Calibre, dBridge (Original Mix)
Hydrogen - Data (Original Mix)
Essential forms - Klute (Original Mix)
Quicksilver - Enei, Nphonix (Original Mix)
When the time comes - John B (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Oct 07, 2017 3:36 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
2 Hours of drum and bass music…

Shouts to Global Brockout, Auraya Recordings, DJ E and Technical Itch for the free tunes this week.. !

320mbps


Link to track on SoundCloud

Rainbow road - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
Combo funk - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
Flashing lighters - Unknown Artist (Original Mix)
Bass controlla - Unknown Artist (Original Mix)
Don’t let go Feat. Redeyes - Lenzman (Original Mix)
The rave - Jonny L (Original Mix)
In a jungle - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Clap track - Lynx (Original Mix)
Feel the same - Mutt, Tedder (Original Mix)
Sinnerman - Mutt, Tedder (Original Mix)
Arcata - Submorphics (Original Mix)
Mr Majestic - High Contrast, Calibre (Original Mix)
Anker - Khramer (Original Mix)
Black barn - DJ E (Technical Itch Remix)
Destiny - Global Brockout (Original Mix)
Emperor - Global Brockout (Original Mix)
Synthesize - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Connect - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Shredded master - Oxius (Original Mix)
Miteq DJ E - (Technical Itch Remix)
Serenity - DJ E (Technical Itch Remix)
Rethink - DJ E (Technical Itch Remix)
Big - Jonny L (Original Mix)
June - Jonny L (Original Mix)
Thor - Dabs, Disprove (Original Mix)
This is Bristol… - Script, DLR (Original Mix)
Consciousness - Soul Intent (Original Mix)
Majesty - Soul Intent (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Fri Oct 20, 2017 12:53 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
Another two hour journey through all things drum and bass related.. !

Big thanks to Plush Recordings, Technical Itch Recordings, Brakken, Shivaxi, Intake, Raz, Billie Eilish, K Motionz and Soul Savaz for this weeks awesome free music.. :)

320 mbps


Link to track on SoundCloud

I used to - Mutt (Original Mix)
Won’t let me go Feat. Lenzman and Fox - Tokyo Prose (Original Mix)
Organ grinder - Submorphics (Calibre Remix)
Easy on the motion - Mutt, Calculon, Kevin King (Original Mix)
String theory - Apex (Original Mix)
By the way - Apex (Original Mix)
Strings track - Bachelors of Science (Apex Remix)
Bayview - Submorphics (Original Mix)
Calibruh - Shivaxi & Intake (Original Mix)
Ambra - FD (Calibre Remix)
Just one second - London Elektricity (Apex Remix)
Savannah - Air. K & Cephei (Original Mix)
The yearning - Apex (VIP Mix)
Right and wrong - Mutt, Tedder (Original Mix)
Nowhere to run - Apex (Original Mix)
Sharper Scratch - Brakken (Original Mix)
Let go - Brakken (Original Mix)
Blue river - Brakken (Original Mix)
Night falls - Brakken (Original Mix)
Dead dread - Dred Bass (Raz Bootleg)
In your name - Feat DJ SS, High Roll - Soul Savaz (Original Mix)
Ocean eyes - Billie Eilish (K Motionz Remix)
Groove thing - Random Movement (Original Mix)
Stealth ops - Current Value, Signal (Original Mix)
Galaxite - Xanadu, Phentix (Original Mix)
UK - Dimension (Original Mix)
Keep it moving - Ulterior Motive (Break Remix)
Is anybody out there - Bcee, S.P.Y (The Vanguard Project Remix)
Node - Shivaxi, Intake (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Mon Oct 23, 2017 9:53 am 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
Another two hour journey through all types of drum n bass.. !

Shouts to Altered Perception, Brakken, Conrad Subs, DnBpro, Plush Recordings, Auraya Recordings and Technical Itch Recordings for this weeks free tunage…

320 mbps


Link to track on SoundCloud

Void - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
Clifton rabbit - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
In my room - Brakken (Original Mix)
Stay with me - Mechanic (Original Mix)
Halfway to nowhere - Conrad Subs (Original Mix)
I struggle - Mechanic (Original Mix)
Whispers - Macca & Vector (Original Mix)
Hatred - Conrad Subs (Original Mix)
Conscious - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
How i told you - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
Taste the cloud - Brakken (Original Mix)
Grey summer - Brakken (Original Mix)
They came - Brakken (Original Mix)
Equilibrium - Bad Company (Original Mix)
Alien girl - Ed Rush, Optical, Fierce (Original Mix)
Planet dust - Bad Company (Original Mix)
Nobody escapes us ! - DnBpro (Original Mix)
Vampires - Camo, Krooked (VIP Mix)
Stand up Feat. Dynamite MC - Camo, Krooked, Friction (Original Mix)
4 Days - Bad Company (Original Mix)
Bullet time - Bad Company (Spor Remix)
Cryptkeeper - Camo, Krooked (Original Mix)
Reptile - J Majik, Jonay (Original Mix)
Roots - Survival (Original Mix)
Bounce - Nemesis, Camo, Krooked (Original Mix)
Piano dark - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
Blow Feat. Wizard - DJ Fresh (Ed Solo Remix)
Overcome - Decline (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Mon Oct 30, 2017 2:49 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - Live on dnbradio.com #138

Another two hour journey through the drum n bass spectrum.. !

Out to Technical Itch Recordings, Auraya Records, Plush Recordings, Global Brockout, Komito, Conrad Subs and Shivaxi & Intake for this weeks new tunage.. :)

320mbps


Link to track on SoundCloud

Without you - Submorphics (Original Mix)
Groove thing - Random Movement, Red Eyes, Mutt (Original Mix)
Second thing Feat. Kevin King - Mutt, Tedder (Original Mix)
Long been gone - Submorphics (Original Mix)
Step tune Feat. Adrienne Richards - Random Movement, T.r.a.c (Original Mix)
Love is not a game Feat. Kathy Brown - J Majik (J Majik Rollers Mix)
Lost in the lights Feat. Christina Tamayo (Original Mix)
I don’t understand - Conrad Subs (Original Mix)
Rat - Brakken (Original Mix)
Shadow art - Brakken (Original Mix)
Mind obsession - Brakken (Original Mix)
Terrorist - Renegade (Komito Alternative Recreation)
Night - Koyatsu (Amen VIP)
Losing time - JMC (Original Mix)
Dread lock ragga - Truant (Original Mix)
Ad Hominem - Philliez (Original Mix)
Herbal abuse - Philliez (Original Mix)
Node - Intake, Shivaxi (Original Mix)
Emperor - Global Brockout (Original Mix)
Gaucho - Culprate, Joe Ford (Original Mix)
Informer - Signal, Phentix (Original Mix)
Cold steppin’ - Simple Technique (Ulterior Motive Remix)
Same old blues - Apex (Original Mix)
Cyborg Feat. BMotion - Cyantific (Original Mix)
Running - Friction (Original Mix)
More than i can take - Lenzman (Enei Remix)
Inversion - Lm1, Kharm (Naibu Remix)
Galaxy - Airtek (Original Mix)
Burnin’ - Lm1 (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Mon Nov 06, 2017 1:34 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8565
Location: earth
A three hour journey through the drum n bass spectrum !

90% new tunes with some favourites thrown in..

320 mbps



Link to track on SoundCloud

Soft start - Monty (Original Mix)
Hurt heals Feat. Alibi - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
Move on - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
How we live - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
Burning - Serum, Paul T & Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
Like that - Dub Elements (Original Mix)
Mission control - Serum, Paul T & Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
Shrine - Komoto (Original Mix)
Fiction Feat. Solah - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
Care for me - Document One (Original Mix)
Heavy hearts - Phil:osophy (Original Mix)
Ships Feat. DRS - Villem, Mcleaod (Original Mix)
Left behind - Zero Zero & Nympho (Original Mix)
Sorrow Feat. Blake - Data 3 (Original Mix)
Rudeboy fashion - Document One (Original Mix)
We are the people - Break (Original Mix)
Fire lit sky - Etherwood (Original Mix)
Funky lady - Walk:r (Original Mix)
My mind - Cnof, Surreal (Original Mix)
Tequila sunrise - Pixel, Surreal (Original Mix)
Crystal - Coolhand Flex & Effekttz (Original Mix)
Burn - Effekttz (Original Mix)
Dangerous idea - Voyage (Original Mix)
Bloodline - Voyage (Original Mix)
Ember - Camo & Krooked (Original Mix)
Revolution Feat. Miss Trouble - Insidelfno (Original Mix)
Grey heavens - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
Willow grain - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
Nobody - Artificial Intelligence (Original Mix)
Epic Ensemble - Marigold (Original Mix)
Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)
Cosmic jam - Paul SG (Amen Mix)
Sideways in time - Nympho (Original Mix)
Recollection - Nympho (Original Mix)
Cocooned - Bungle (Original Mix)
Uh-huh - Document One (Original Mix)
Nighthawks - Alix Perez (Original Mix)
Ric flair strut - Breakage (Original Mix)
Maclusky - Furney (Original Mix)
Studio pressure - Marcus Tee (Original Mix)
Ardent driver - BMT, Audio (Original Mix)
Kovacs - Ed:it (Original Mix)
Brighter day - Anothony Granata (Zero T Remix)
Coma - Voyage (Original Mix)
Control blade - Voyage (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
