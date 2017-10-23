Forum Veteran

Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm

Posts: 8562

Location: earth





Featuring unreleased music from Shitomi, Komito, DJ Ransome, SynthForce, Default Recordings, Underland Music, Soul Deep Recordings more..



It was a lot of fun as always and i just want to say thanks to all the dnbradio listeners and chatroom crew…



320 mp3







Link to track on SoundCloud



Rolling down - SynthForce (Original Mix)

Paint the stars - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)

What i am - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)

Another day - SynthForce (Original Mix)

Welcome - Jonny L (Original Mix)

Part of you - Jonny L (2017 Remastered Version)

Gold dust - DJ Fresh (Vocal Version)

Mad in the jungle Feat. Doctor - Friction (Original Mix)

Bristol - Technimatic (Break Remix)

Iron balls - Calibre (Original Mix)

These words - Faction, GLXY (Original Mix)

Sky turns black - Satl, Lurch, Anthony Kasper (Original Mix)

Complain - Calibre (Original Mix)

Outherspace - M.I.S.T (Original Mix)

The great drum and bass swindle - London Elektricty (Logistics Remix)

Denmark road - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)

Humanity - Komito (Original Mix)

Alive - Klinical & Dub Frequency (Original Mix)

Stereotype VIP - Coercive (Original Mix)

Glitches being - Esym (Original Mix)

Medusa - DLR & Safire (Original Mix)

The goods - Mutt, Generic, Kevin King (Original Mix)

214 Aftermath - Komito (Original Mix)

Conversations Feat. Kevin King - Mutt (Original Mix)

Departure - Anthony Kasper (Technimatic Remix)

Desire - Air .K & Cephei (Original Mix)

You or me Feat. Riya - Enei (DJ Ransome Bootleg)

Sudest - The Caracal Project (Montesco Remix)

Feel some pain - Centaspike & Indidjinous (Paragon Remix)

Does it - Jonny L (Original Mix)

Hallow - Jonny L (Original Mix)

In sight - Jonny L (Original Mix)

Global spectrum - Shitomi (Original Mix)

Quantico - Shitomi (Original Mix)

Prophecy - Bowser (Original Mix)

Flight path - Actraiser (Original Mix)

Cosmonaut - DoubleLife (Original Mix)

Take my breath away - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)

Spectrasoul - Alibi (Sampha Bootleg)

Ponderosa - Calibre, dBridge (Original Mix)

Hydrogen - Data (Original Mix)

Essential forms - Klute (Original Mix)

Quicksilver - Enei, Nphonix (Original Mix)

When the time comes - John B (Original Mix) 3 Hour show, full of good quality drum n bass music, covering the whole spectrum..Featuring unreleased music from Shitomi, Komito, DJ Ransome, SynthForce, Default Recordings, Underland Music, Soul Deep Recordings more..It was a lot of fun as always and i just want to say thanks to all the dnbradio listeners and chatroom crew…320 mp3Rolling down - SynthForce (Original Mix)Paint the stars - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)What i am - Ziz & Doc Logic (Original Mix)Another day - SynthForce (Original Mix)Welcome - Jonny L (Original Mix)Part of you - Jonny L (2017 Remastered Version)Gold dust - DJ Fresh (Vocal Version)Mad in the jungle Feat. Doctor - Friction (Original Mix)Bristol - Technimatic (Break Remix)Iron balls - Calibre (Original Mix)These words - Faction, GLXY (Original Mix)Sky turns black - Satl, Lurch, Anthony Kasper (Original Mix)Complain - Calibre (Original Mix)Outherspace - M.I.S.T (Original Mix)The great drum and bass swindle - London Elektricty (Logistics Remix)Denmark road - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)Humanity - Komito (Original Mix)Alive - Klinical & Dub Frequency (Original Mix)Stereotype VIP - Coercive (Original Mix)Glitches being - Esym (Original Mix)Medusa - DLR & Safire (Original Mix)The goods - Mutt, Generic, Kevin King (Original Mix)214 Aftermath - Komito (Original Mix)Conversations Feat. Kevin King - Mutt (Original Mix)Departure - Anthony Kasper (Technimatic Remix)Desire - Air .K & Cephei (Original Mix)You or me Feat. Riya - Enei (DJ Ransome Bootleg)Sudest - The Caracal Project (Montesco Remix)Feel some pain - Centaspike & Indidjinous (Paragon Remix)Does it - Jonny L (Original Mix)Hallow - Jonny L (Original Mix)In sight - Jonny L (Original Mix)Global spectrum - Shitomi (Original Mix)Quantico - Shitomi (Original Mix)Prophecy - Bowser (Original Mix)Flight path - Actraiser (Original Mix)Cosmonaut - DoubleLife (Original Mix)Take my breath away - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)Spectrasoul - Alibi (Sampha Bootleg)Ponderosa - Calibre, dBridge (Original Mix)Hydrogen - Data (Original Mix)Essential forms - Klute (Original Mix)Quicksilver - Enei, Nphonix (Original Mix)When the time comes - John B (Original Mix)

_________________

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!



DJ Chamber wrote: "once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy." _________________



