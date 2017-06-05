The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #112
Recorded live 2017-04-28
3 Hour Friday evening show full of high energy drum n bass !
Promos from Kubic Eye, Auraya Recordings, Technical Itch Recordings and Brakken..Load in player
Tracklist:
01 - Daydreamer - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)
02 - Face the truth - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)
03 - Chat 'bout - Agent K & I-Dren (Original Mix)
04 - Shadow art - Brakken (Original Mix)
05 - Sharper scratch - Brakken (Original Mix)
06 - Let go - Brakken (Original Mix)
07 - Why does my heart feel so bad ? - Moby (TC Remix)
08 - Immersion Feat. Belle Doron - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)
09 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
10 - The suffering - Aggressor Bunx (Original Mix)
11 - Outatime(Part2) - Cyantific (Original Mix)
12 - Generator - Dimension (Original Mix)
13 - Nuff sound can't play - Annix (Remix)
14 - Decisions - Tarz (Original Mix)
15 - Babylon shall fall - Xtrah (Original Mix)
16 - Fragments Feat. Hybris, Skulpture - Xtrah (Original Mix)
17 - The finger - Serum (Original Mix)
18 - Phenomenon, part 2 Feat. Trigger - Serum (Original Mix)
19 - Back to remix - RMS (Original Mix)
20 - Battle cry Feat. Navigator - Serum (Original Mix)
21 - Champion sound - Q Product (DJ Limited Remix)
22 - TDK - Taxman (Original Mix)
23 - Amazon - Venetian Snares (Original Mix)
24 - Collective conscience - Arkaik, Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)
25 - The bends - Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)
26 - FTDS - The Clamps (Original Mix)
27 - Brand new beginning - Redject, The Clamps (Original Mix)
28 - The chase Feat. Tasha Baxter - The Clamps (Original Mix)
29 - These feelings - Pennygiles (Zero T Remix)
30 - Alone in the dark - S.P.Y (Original Mix)
31 - Was a bee - Brainstorm (Original Mix)
32 - Remember - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
33 - No advance - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)
34 - Ocean of stars - Stunna (Original Mix)
35 - Faded - Zhu (Delta Heavy Bootleg)
36 - More than i can take - Lenzman (Enei Remix)
37 - Junk - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
38 - Lithograph - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
39 - Arcane - Handra, Mystic State (Original Mix)
40 - Shank - Halogenix (Original Mix)
41 - Ghosts n stuff Feat. Rob Swire - Deadmau5 (Sub Focus Remix)
42 - Dark moves - Prolix, Friction (Original Mix)
43 - Out the blue - Sub Focus (Club Mix)
44 - Tear you down - Brooks Brothers (Original Mix)
45 - Black and gold - Sam Sparrow (Komatic Remix)
46 - Close Feat. MNEK - Sub Focus (Ivy Lab Remix)
47 - Ritual - J Majik & Wickerman (Original Mix)
48 - The way you are - Soul Method (Original Mix)