The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #112



Recorded live 2017-04-28







3 Hour Friday evening show full of high energy drum n bass !





Promos from Kubic Eye, Auraya Recordings, Technical Itch Recordings and Brakken..



Tracklist:

01 - Daydreamer - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)

02 - Face the truth - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)

03 - Chat 'bout - Agent K & I-Dren (Original Mix)

04 - Shadow art - Brakken (Original Mix)

05 - Sharper scratch - Brakken (Original Mix)

06 - Let go - Brakken (Original Mix)

07 - Why does my heart feel so bad ? - Moby (TC Remix)

08 - Immersion Feat. Belle Doron - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)

09 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)

10 - The suffering - Aggressor Bunx (Original Mix)

11 - Outatime(Part2) - Cyantific (Original Mix)

12 - Generator - Dimension (Original Mix)

13 - Nuff sound can't play - Annix (Remix)

14 - Decisions - Tarz (Original Mix)

15 - Babylon shall fall - Xtrah (Original Mix)

16 - Fragments Feat. Hybris, Skulpture - Xtrah (Original Mix)

17 - The finger - Serum (Original Mix)

18 - Phenomenon, part 2 Feat. Trigger - Serum (Original Mix)

19 - Back to remix - RMS (Original Mix)

20 - Battle cry Feat. Navigator - Serum (Original Mix)

21 - Champion sound - Q Product (DJ Limited Remix)

22 - TDK - Taxman (Original Mix)

23 - Amazon - Venetian Snares (Original Mix)

24 - Collective conscience - Arkaik, Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)

25 - The bends - Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)

26 - FTDS - The Clamps (Original Mix)

27 - Brand new beginning - Redject, The Clamps (Original Mix)

28 - The chase Feat. Tasha Baxter - The Clamps (Original Mix)

29 - These feelings - Pennygiles (Zero T Remix)

30 - Alone in the dark - S.P.Y (Original Mix)

31 - Was a bee - Brainstorm (Original Mix)

32 - Remember - DC Breaks (Original Mix)

33 - No advance - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)

34 - Ocean of stars - Stunna (Original Mix)

35 - Faded - Zhu (Delta Heavy Bootleg)

36 - More than i can take - Lenzman (Enei Remix)

37 - Junk - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)

38 - Lithograph - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)

39 - Arcane - Handra, Mystic State (Original Mix)

40 - Shank - Halogenix (Original Mix)

41 - Ghosts n stuff Feat. Rob Swire - Deadmau5 (Sub Focus Remix)

42 - Dark moves - Prolix, Friction (Original Mix)

43 - Out the blue - Sub Focus (Club Mix)

44 - Tear you down - Brooks Brothers (Original Mix)

45 - Black and gold - Sam Sparrow (Komatic Remix)

46 - Close Feat. MNEK - Sub Focus (Ivy Lab Remix)

47 - Ritual - J Majik & Wickerman (Original Mix)

