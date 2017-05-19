HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
KF81
PostPosted: Sat May 06, 2017 2:17 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8532
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #112

Recorded live 2017-04-28

Image

3 Hour Friday evening show full of high energy drum n bass !


Promos from Kubic Eye, Auraya Recordings, Technical Itch Recordings and Brakken..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Daydreamer - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)
02 - Face the truth - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)
03 - Chat 'bout - Agent K & I-Dren (Original Mix)
04 - Shadow art - Brakken (Original Mix)
05 - Sharper scratch - Brakken (Original Mix)
06 - Let go - Brakken (Original Mix)
07 - Why does my heart feel so bad ? - Moby (TC Remix)
08 - Immersion Feat. Belle Doron - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)
09 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
10 - The suffering - Aggressor Bunx (Original Mix)
11 - Outatime(Part2) - Cyantific (Original Mix)
12 - Generator - Dimension (Original Mix)
13 - Nuff sound can't play - Annix (Remix)
14 - Decisions - Tarz (Original Mix)
15 - Babylon shall fall - Xtrah (Original Mix)
16 - Fragments Feat. Hybris, Skulpture - Xtrah (Original Mix)
17 - The finger - Serum (Original Mix)
18 - Phenomenon, part 2 Feat. Trigger - Serum (Original Mix)
19 - Back to remix - RMS (Original Mix)
20 - Battle cry Feat. Navigator - Serum (Original Mix)
21 - Champion sound - Q Product (DJ Limited Remix)
22 - TDK - Taxman (Original Mix)
23 - Amazon - Venetian Snares (Original Mix)
24 - Collective conscience - Arkaik, Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)
25 - The bends - Amoss, Fearful (Original Mix)
26 - FTDS - The Clamps (Original Mix)
27 - Brand new beginning - Redject, The Clamps (Original Mix)
28 - The chase Feat. Tasha Baxter - The Clamps (Original Mix)
29 - These feelings - Pennygiles (Zero T Remix)
30 - Alone in the dark - S.P.Y (Original Mix)
31 - Was a bee - Brainstorm (Original Mix)
32 - Remember - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
33 - No advance - Black Sun Empire (Original Mix)
34 - Ocean of stars - Stunna (Original Mix)
35 - Faded - Zhu (Delta Heavy Bootleg)
36 - More than i can take - Lenzman (Enei Remix)
37 - Junk - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
38 - Lithograph - Concord Dawn, Need For Mirrors (Original Mix)
39 - Arcane - Handra, Mystic State (Original Mix)
40 - Shank - Halogenix (Original Mix)
41 - Ghosts n stuff Feat. Rob Swire - Deadmau5 (Sub Focus Remix)
42 - Dark moves - Prolix, Friction (Original Mix)
43 - Out the blue - Sub Focus (Club Mix)
44 - Tear you down - Brooks Brothers (Original Mix)
45 - Black and gold - Sam Sparrow (Komatic Remix)
46 - Close Feat. MNEK - Sub Focus (Ivy Lab Remix)
47 - Ritual - J Majik & Wickerman (Original Mix)
48 - The way you are - Soul Method (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat May 13, 2017 10:13 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8532
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #114

Recorded live 2017-05-13

Image

A journey through lots of different styles in this show..

Shouts to these guys for the free tunage.. Audio Freedom, Samurai Breaks, DJ Ransome, Stunna, Kubic Eye, Shivaxi, ReEdit, prOte, Auraya Recrdings, Tech Itch Recordings and Plush Recordings


Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Wander in the night - prOte (Original Mix)
02 - Nuclear wasteland - wrote (Original Mix)
03 - Two kings and no form - Merah (Original Mix)
04 - M I S T - Phibsboro Beats (Original Mix)
05 - Resurrection - Kronom (Original Mix)
06 - Sense of purpose - Pen (Original Mix)
07 - Music - Alex SLK & Thematic (Original Mix)
08 - Killing time - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
09 - From the heart - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
10 - Room service - DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Slide - Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean & Migos (DJ Ransome Remix)
12 - Cosmic fog - Stunna (Original Mix)
13 - Kindred - Josephs Perception (Original Mix)
14 - Monday blues - LNO (Original Mix)
15 - Within a dream - Malsana (Original Mix)
16 - Invention - Kubic Eye (Original Mix)
17 - Run for the hills - ReEdit (Original Mix)
18 - Shapeshifter - ReEdit (Original Mix)
19 - In my room - Brakken (Original Mix)
20 - Ice cold - Samurai Breaks (Original Mix)
21 - Assault - Samurai Breaks (Original Mix)
22 - Flubber - ReEdit (Original Mix)
23 - Infinity - ReEdit (Original Mix)
24 - Resonate - Samurai Breaks (Original Mix)
25 - Resistance - Samurai Breaks (Original Mix)
26 - Remembering Lena - Brian Reitzell (Shivaxi Remix)
27 - Revolver - Counterstrike, Hallucinator (Original Mix)
28 - Tockotronic - Counterstrike, The Panacea (Original Mix)
29 - Uprising - Counterstirke, Malsum (Original Mix)
30 - Speeder Feat. Cyssou - Brainfuzz (Original Mix)
31 - Vader's NOOOO DnB Remix - Shivaxi

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Fri May 19, 2017 2:21 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8532
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #115

Recorded live 2017-05-19 07

Image

Friday edition of the Ikon drum n bass show..

3 1/2 Hours of fresh drum n bass music, mixed live inside the ride !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Children - Robert Miles (Blackmill Remix)
02 - Magikess - Ivy Lab (Original Mix)
03 - The entangled - Nosia (Camo & Krooked Remix)
04 - Misfire - Pen (Original Mix)
05 - Epoch - Sk4nZ & Charly Cut (Original Mix)
06 - Earth bound - Midn8Runner (Original Mix)
07 - It's always you - Blade (Original Mix)
08 - Sleepless - Malaky (Original Mix)
09 - Autumn break - Subway Funk (Original Mix)
10 - Day i left - J Majik (Original Mix)
11 - Everyday - Kronology (Original Mix)
12 - Winter's howl - SynthForce (Original Mix)
13 - Afterburn - Woolfax (Original Mix)
14 - Titans - Blu Mar Ten - MSDOS & Greek Boy Remix)
15 - Music maker - DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
16 - Last voyage - DJ Ransome & SynthForce (Original Mix)
17 - Stress test - Red Pill (Original Mix)
18 - I will destroy you - DnBpro (Original Mix)
19 - Activate - Hyperload (Original Mix)
20 - Overview Feat. DnBeth - Alex Tweaker (Original Mix)
21 - Run, run, run - Azhot (Original Mix)
22 - Leavin' - Treex (Original Mix)
23 - If you just believe - SubSid (Original Mix)
24 - Parasol - MSDOS (Original Mix)
25 - Forgotten emotions - Mr Joseph (Original Mix)
26 - First world problems - Digital, Drumsound & Baseline Smith (Original Mix)
27 - Inbetween - Conspire (Original Mix)
28 - Rollin' - Conspire (Original Mix)
29 - Fire bird - D.Amadeus (Original Mix)
30 - Hand in hand - D.Amadeus (Original Mix)
31 - Always yours - Loz Contreas, Macca (S.P.Y Remix)
32 - Navigator - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)
33 - Renegade Feat. Jakes - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)
34 - Skit City Feat. Fox - Foreign Concept (Original Mix)
35 - Mist - Totemic (Original Mix)
36 - Daybreak - Totemic (Original Mix)
37 - Untrue - D.Side (Mystic State Remix)
38 - Dub Defense - NGL (Original Mix)
39 - Calm up - BNR (Original Mix)
40 - Lost in space - Julez (Original Mix)
41 - For you - Jabba (Original Mix)
42 - Flattery - Larigold (Original Mix)
43 - Larry who - Larigold (Original Mix)
44 - FLLN 4 U - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
45 - Remember the roller - Bladerunner, Dr S Gachet (Original Mix)
46 - Backfoot dub Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)
47 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
