It is currently Sat Apr 22, 2017 4:08 pm




KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #97

Recorded live 2016-12-17

Image

2 Hour show ranging from, liquid, tech to high energy rolling drum n bass music ! !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Disclosure - Stoner & Dottor Poison (Original Mix)
02 - Being with you - Speedwagon (Original Mix)
03 - Vicky's song - Nelver (Original Mix)
04 - Can't get over you - Calibre (Original Mix)
05 - All the day's - Calibre (Original Mix)
06 - Zero degrees - Radical (Stunna Remix)
07 - Sampha bootleg - Spectresoul
08 - Let it happen - Break (Original Mix)
09 - City in ruins - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
10 - Knocked down - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Stealth ops - Currant Value & Signal (Original Mix)
12 - Galaxite - Xandadu, Phentix (Original Mix)
13 - Keep it moving - Ulterior Motive (Break Remix)
14 - Is anybody out there ? - Bcee, S.P.Y (The Vanguard Project Remix)
15 - UK - Dimension (Original Mix)
16 - Ember - Camo & Krooked (Original Mix)
17 - Revolution Feat. Miss Trouble - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)
18 - Repeat Feat. Coppa - Tantrum Desire (Document One Remix)
19 - Pandemic - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
20 - Have it all - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
21 - Fire Feat. Max Marshall - Matrix & Future Bound (Killer Hertz Remix)
22 - Complexity - Chris.Su (Original Mix)
23 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
24 - Pump - Tantrum Desire (Drumsound & Bassline Smith Remix)
25 - Jungle consumes everything - Annix, Teddy Killerz (Original Mix)
26 - Together - Konchi (Original Mix)
27 - Afraid - Konchi (Original Mix)
28 - Field of vibrations - Konchi (Original Mix)
29 - Cheese riddim - Simula (Original Mix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #98

Recorded live 2016-12-24

Image

2 Hours of deep, rolling drum n bass..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Brockin' around the Christmas tree - Technicolour (Original Mix)
02 - This is jazz - Paul SG (Original Mix)
03 - Li q you - Sick Run (Original Mix)
04 - She walks in the fire - Shiva, Mr Porter (Revolver & Leona Remix)
05 - Levitation - Select 7 (Original Mix)
06 - Corners - Naibu (Original Mix)
07 - Good & ready - Soultec (Original Mix)
08 - Rocky the balboa - MSDOS (Greekboy Remix)
09 - The jam - Decon, Paul SG (Original Mix)
10 - On the seafront - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Dreamscape - Limitless (Original Mix)
12 - This is me Feat. T.R.A.C - Paul SG (Original Mix)
13 - Cosmic jam - Paul SG (Amen Mix)
14 - Epic ensemble - Larigold (Original Mix)
15 - Nobody - Artificial Intelligence (Original Mix)
16 - Warp 3 - Marcus Intalex (Total Science Remix)
17 - Sideways in time - Nympho (Original Mix)
18 - Recollection - Nympho (Original Mix)
19 - Walk - Need for mirrors (Original Mix)
20 - Past lives - Feat. Kevin King - Total Science (Lenzman Remix)
21 - Willow grain - Concord Dawn (Original Mix)
22 - Solace - Technimatic (Original Mix)
23 - Pharrell5 - Free tune from soundcloud
24 - Forever and a day - High Contrast (Original Mix)
25 - Under your spell - Stunna (Original Mix)
26 - 2 Us - Wookie (DJ Die Remix)
27 - Grey heavens - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
28 - In too deep - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
29 - Forest of illusion - Actraiser (Original Mix)
30 - First sunrise - Advisory, Scenic (Fracture Design Remix)
31 - Going deeper - Motion (Original Mix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
KF81 - The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #99 (live on dnbradio.com)

Recorded live 2016-12-31 12:32:28 - (79.9 MB)

Image

Description: 90 Minute new years eve mix - Live and direct !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Nevaeh - Break, Kyo (Original Mix)
02 - Chorus of disapproval - Rockwell (Original Mix)
03 - Time is limited - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
04 - Only you - Signal (Original Mix)
05 - SM1 - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
06 - Whipslap - Dimension (Beeson Bootleg)
07 - Angelic - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
08 - Estus - Lm1, Airsrike (Original Mix)
09 - Mellow - Human Nature (Original Mix)
10 - Honey - Commix (Original Mix)
11 - Now you're gone Feat. Alexsia Louca - Facing Jinx (Break Remix)
12 - Homeworld Feat. Charli Brix - Enei (Break Remix)
13 - Cravings - In-Deed (Original Mix)
14 - Betamax - Total Science (Original Mix)
15 - Free your mind Feat. Singing Fats - Break (Break Remix)
16 - Fate - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
17 - Ain't no turning back - Break (Original Mix)
18 - Your truth - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
19 - Submerged - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
20 - Hoez to the floor - Rockwell (Original Mix)
21 - Transpose - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
22 - Knuckle head - Temple (Gran Calavera Remix)
23 - Smack my bitch up - The Prodigy (Aggressor Bunx Remix)
24 - Ill behaviour Feat. I-Kay - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
25 -

KF81
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:09 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show #100

Recorded live 2017-01-05

Image

3 Hour mix celebrating my 100th show !

It was a lot of fun as always and i played some of my favourite tracks mixed in with some new tracks that i bought this week.

Many thanks to the dnbradio listeners and all the other people who listen on my Soundcloud and Mixcloud pages :)

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Articulate the abstract - Fishy (Original Mix)
02 - Musical interval - MSDOS (Original Mix)
03 - Eastern alliance (Original Mix)
04 - Heartstrings - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
05 - False prophets - Total Science (Original Mix)
06 - Remember the roller - DR S Gachet (Bladerunner Remix)
07 - The Hit Man - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)
08 - Set you free - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
09 - Deeper love - Ray Keith (Bladerunner VIP)
10 - Stay - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
11 - Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)
12 - Dark visions - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
13 - Time to myself - Furney (Original Mix)
14 - Highway 101 - Furney (Original Mix)
15 - I will be there where you are - Furney (Original Mix)
16 - Backfoot Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)
17 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)
18 - Ignite Feat. Amy J Pryce - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
19 - Constellations - Fred V Grafix (Forza Horizon VIP)
20 - Supersonic - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
21 - Holding on Feat. Micah Freeman - Legion, Logam (Original Mix)
22 - Two minds - Nero (Dimension Remix)
23 - Pull me under Feat. Raphaella - Dimension (Original Mix)
24 - Buck rogers - FireFox (Dimension Remix)
25 - The storm - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
26 - Skin of my teeth - Dauntless (Original Mix)
27 - Wonder what it feels like Feat. Break - DLR (Original Mix)
28 - Back in the grind - DLR, Octane (Cern & Dabs Remix)
29 - Panzer - Dimension (Original Mix)
30 - Hydraulic - Dimension (Original Mix)
31 - Whip slap - Dimension (Original Mix)
32 - Assemble - J:Kenzo (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest health - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
35 - Together now - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
36 - Raindajnce - Mystic State (Original Mix)
37 - ICU - Grey Code (Original Mix)
38 - Dispersion - Composite (Original Mix)
39 - Shanty - Elias (Original Mix)
40 - Cannock - Molecular (Original Mix)
41 - Ever after - Komatic (Original Mix)
42 - Make tomorrow Feat. Totum - Villem, Mcleod (Original Mix)
43 - Snap funk - LSB (Original Mix)
44 - Echo location - Future Engineers (Instrumental 12" Mix)
45 - We shape the future - Radias (Original Mix)
46 - Void - B.T.K (Original Mix)
47 - Rajka - AGIM (Extended Version)

KF81
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:51 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - 101

Recorded live 2017-02-07

Image

Two hour special. Playing down tempo, bass driven music from labels such as, Plush recordings, Section 8 recordings and others.. !



Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Intro - Eluun (Original Mix)
02 - Little sweetness - Eluun (Original Mix)
03 - New life - Eluun (Original Mix)
04 - This is a story - Eluun (Original Mix)
05 - Introspection vertiginous - Eluun (Original Mix)
06 - Signals - KOROstyle (Swimful Remix)
07 - Day & night - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
08 - Make me - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
09 - Bounce - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
10 - Aerokin - KOROstyle (Sinistarr Remix)
11 - Signals - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
12 - BLU - KOROstyle (OH91 Remix)
13 - Po huai - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
14 - Dosed - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
15 - KOROkat - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
16 - Output 1 2 - KOROstyle (KORO vip)
17 - Break limit - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
18 - Lights in the sky - Sick Cycle (Original Mix)
19 - Face of God - Sick Cycle(Original Mix)
20 - Assault - SBK (Original Mix)
21 - Assault - SBK (A:Grade Remix)
22 - Sunburst - Heatwave (Original Mix)
23 - Tenacity - Heatwave (Original Mix)
24 - Dazed - A:Grade (Original Mix)
25 - Left behind - Frost (Original Mix)\
26 - Water prayer 2 - Adham Shaikh (Mat the Alien Remix)
27 - Carpet breaker - Adham Shaikh (Bluetech Remix)
28 - Coupe decale - Adham Shaikh (Glitch wobble Remix)
29 - New day - Adham Shaikh (Squazoid Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:36 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - 102

Recorded live 2017-02-11

Image

Full on show this week, celebrating 2 years of the Ikon drum n bass show on dnbradio with an hour long guest mix from DeManik !

DeManik is a talented local Dj from the Hampshire area that i live in.. He has played at various pubs and clubs across the area including playing on Kane FM which is a fully licensed FM radio station for urban/electronic music !

Hopefully soon he will have a show on dnbradio, so i was very pleased to have him celebrate my 2nd anniversary with a highly energetic, rolling drum n bass set !

Enjoy..


DeManik Links..

https://www.mixcloud.com/Joeb-E

https://soundcloud.com/joeb-e

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Ocean eyes - Billie Eilish (K Motionz D&B Bootleg)
02 - Prisoner - Bone (Original Mix)
03 - You ain't - Sweet n Sikka (Original Mix)
04 - Nails - Invold (Original Mix)
05 - Convert - Pythius (Original Mix)
06 - The code - Envenom (Original Mix)
07 - Faded - Zhu (Delta Heavy Bootleg)
08 - Epic Ensemble - Larigold (Original Mix)
09 -
10 - 60 Minute guest mix from DeManik
11 -
12 - Anastacia- Sinecore
13 - Optiv & Cza- Journey Inwards (Impak Remix)
14 - NC17/KC- Slimeville (Break & DLR Remix)
15 - Wickaman & Sudden Death- The Executioner
16 - Surie- Pathfinder
17 - Emperor/ Centra- Interstella
18 - Chroma- Deja Vu
19 - FOURWARD- Dewey
20 - Fierce/Zero T- Going Clear
21 - Hammerzz- Semi Automatic
22 - Mefjus- Dissuade (Emperor Remix)
23 - Maztek- Tangle
24 - Wickaman & Sudden Death- The Awakening
25 - Fierce/Zero T /Nico- Profile
26 - SEPHIROTH- Spectre
27 - ED:IT- Shotgun
28 - Emperor- Fox Holes
29 - Optiv & BTK- Inception (Gydra Remix)
30 - Impish- WInd
31 - SEPHIROTH- Anti Life
32 - ZIz- Double Bubble
33 - Break/Total SCience- Betamax
34 - SEPHIROTH- Bad Book
35 - Mefjus & Emperor- Sanity
36 -
37 - KF81- 30 Minute Mix
38 -
39 - Coil - Minor Rain (Original Mix)
40 - Transmission - Minor Rain (Original Mix)
41 - Souls of impatience - Technical Itch (Original Mix)
42 - I see you - Technical Itch (Original Mix)
43 - Logan - St4sh (Original Mix)
44 - Alpha dog - St4sh (Original Mix)
45 - Microbots - Neonlight (Original Mix)
46 - Tailspin - Neonlight (Original Mix)
47 - Genesis - Technical Itch (Original Mix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #103

Recorded live 2017-02-18

Image

100 minutes of atmospheric, rolling drum and bass !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Crestfallen - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
02 - Procrastinateur - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
03 - Residue - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
04 - Polaroid - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
05 - Candelabra - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
06 - One way home - Edlan (Original Mix)
07 - Trapped tonight - Larigold (Original Mix)
08 - Whisper crisper - Larigold (Original Mix)
09 - FLLN 4 U - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
10 - From inside - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
11 - To you - Nelver (Original Mix)
12 - Milestone - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
13 - Luminescence - Nelver (Original Mix)
14 - More jungle - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
15 - Cloud - Enjoy (Original Mix)
16 - Empty structures - Enjoy (Original Mix)
17 - Shifting tones - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
18 - Distant in the near - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
19 - Flattery - Larigold (Original Mix)
20 - Larry who - Larigold (Original Mix)
21 - Have faith - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
22 - Uno - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
23 - In search of - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
24 - Tell me - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
25 - Scattershot - Quadrant & Iris (Nymfo Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:56 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #104

Recorded live 2017-02-25

Image

2 Hours of fresh music, covering the whole spectrum of drum n bass !

Every tune in this mix is free to download via Soundcloud :)



Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Toxic - Pageant (Original Mix)
02 - Way home - Pageant (Original Mix)
03 - Aphotsys - Seer (Original Mix)
04 - Light machine - Hanon (Original Mix)
05 - Untrue - D.Side (Mystic State Remix)
06 - Beyound the vail - Dreadnaught (Original Mix)
07 - Mist - Totemic (Original Mix)
08 - Daybreak - Totemic (Original Mix)
09 - To be lost - Basic[s] (Original Mix)
10 - Corp - HWS (Original Mix)
11 - The time has come - Fre4knc (Original Mix)
12 - Amnesia - Ewol (Original Mix)
13 - Nomad - Nomad (Original Mix)
14 - Oblivious - Foureye (Original Mix)
15 - First contact - First contact (Original Mix)
16 - Transmission - David Louis (Original Mix)
17 - Can't fight this feeling - Basic Forces & Marcus Tee (Lups Digga Remix)
18 - Slick shoot - Hardcore Jungliest (Original Mix)
19 - Light up the world - Calculon (Calculus Bootleg)
20 - Naiad - Scale (Original Mix)
21 - Phoenix - Scale (Original Mix)
22 - Infinite master - Infinite master (Original Mix)
23 - GURL - Gunston (Original Mix)
24 - Cravings - In-Deed (Original Mix)
25 - Taste it - Insect (Original Mix)
26 - Machines inside - Distorted Therapy (Original Mix)
27 - Bad skills - Stonic & Lower Bass (Original Mix)
28 - Voodoo - Blacklab (Original Mix)
29 - Spirits - Gydra Dextems (Original Mix)
30 - Living up - Vici (Original Mix)
31 - Scorpion - Vici (Original Mix)
32 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest heath - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - Observation - Bass sheriff & Theejay (Original Mix)
35 - The hitman - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Mar 04, 2017 3:08 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #105

Recorded live 2017-03-04

Image

Mixed show from dub-step through to techno sounding drum n bass !

New music from Section8 Recordings, Plus Recordings, Voltage Recordings and some unsigned tracks.


Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Time - Sick Cycle (Original Mix)
02 - Conscience - Sick Cycle (Original Mix)
03 - Burning flame - Rhythmic Soulz (Original Mix)
04 - Hiatus - Rhythmic Soulz (Original Mix)
05 - New beginnings - Misko - Khramer (Original Mix)
06 - Brocken spectre - Bane, Earl Grey (Original Mix)
07 - Nightfall - Totemic (Original Mix)
08 - The Prowler - Bane, Earl Grey (Original Mix)
09 - Take me there - DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
10 - Modern soul - James Blake (Submorphics Remix)
11 - You're the one - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
12 - Without you - Klinical (Original Mix)
13 - You - LowLight (Original Mix)
14 - Gold guns girls - Metric (Sub Killaz Bootleg)
15 - Utopia - Identity (Original Mix)
16 - Floating - Alix Perez (Original Mix)
17 - Restart - Huevo (Original Mix)
18 - Creep - Re.Edit (Original Mix)
19 - No Foolin' - Bass Sheriff (Original Mix)
20 - Swords - Totemic (Original Mix)
21 - Legacy - Lups Digga (Original Mix)
22 - Only you - Greenleaf (Unreleased Gremlinz VIP)
23 - Oppressive - S18R (Original Mix)
24 - Island - Muten (Original Mix)
25 - Your eyes - Miss Keit (Original Mix)
26 - Ready for darkness - Miss Keit (Original Mix)
27 - Follow me - Modafin (Original Mix)
28 -

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Mar 11, 2017 11:34 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #106

Recorded live 2017-03-11

Image

Two hours of quality drum n bass.. From half-time, liquid, tech and a little neuro, it has it all !

New music from Sub Minded Recordings, French Plates, and Plush recordings..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Psychedelic reality - Thomas B (Original Mix)
02 - Velvet punch - Debrief (Original Mix)
03 - Malfeasance - Earl Grey (Original Mix)
04 - Swingle - Kuantum (Original Mix)
05 - Wookie beat - Kantye (Original Mix)
06 - Deep in soul - Substense (Original Mix)
07 - Dub defense - NGL (Original Mix)
08 - Stalker - Black Opps (Original Mix)
09 - Calm up - BNR (Original Mix)
10 - Lost in space - Julez (Original Mix)
11 - For you - Jabba (Original Mix)
12 - Precipitation - Javano (Original Mix)
13 - Resistance - Shivaxi (Original Mix)
14 - Waves - Skylark (Original Mix)
15 - Eastern whale - EnkK (Original Mix)
16 - Screw you - Virul (Original Mix)
17 - Time nest - Quentin Hiatus (Original Mix)
18 - Station 31 - B:Fuse (Original Mix)
19 - If you say so - Molekular (Original Mix)
20 - In love - Sotilas (Original Mix)
21 - Eastern way - Resistance (Original Mix)
22 - Infinity - Phonograph (Original Mix)
23 - Consequences - Vici & The Clamps (Original Mix)
24 - Flatmate - Jazzatron (Original Mix)
25 - Eugenio - Jazzatron (Original Mix)
26 - Pandorum - Pluton (Original Mix)
27 - The way you see it Feat. Anastasia - Thesis (Original Mix)
28 - Wordsmith - Lenzman (VIP Mix)
29 - In this world - Moby (Kubix Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Mar 25, 2017 2:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #107

Recorded live 2017-03-25

Image

Out to Deception Recordings for sending me over all parts of the Starski - Missing Links E.P

Another show containing all types of drum n bass music, it's all about the full spectrum !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Reaktin'K - Starski (Original Mix)
02 - Japan - Starski (Original Mix)
03 - Pimpin' - Starski (Original Mix)
04 - The way i wind - Starski (Original Mix)
05 - Pussy willow - Starski (Original Mix)
06 - Fire roll - Starski (Original Mix)
07 - You pull me - Starski (Original Mix)
08 - Make it today - Starski (Original Mix)
09 - Shine bright - Starski (Original Mix)
10 - Nirvana - Starski (Original Mix)
11 - Magic - Starski (Original Mix)
12 - Illusion - Signal, Cruk (Original Mix)
13 - Without a trace - Alix Perez, Skepitcal (Original Mix)
14 - Beat keeps - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
15 - Flubber - ReEdit (Original Mix)
16 - Run for the hills - ReEdit (Original Mix)
17 - Infinity - ReEdit (Original Mix)
18 - Shapeshifter - Bass Sheriff & ReEdit (Original Mix)
19 - Decisions - N/A ?
20 - Bring me down - NickBee (Original Mix)
21 - Second chance - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
22 - Too close for comfort - Total Science (Original Mix)
23 - Big time winners - Total Science (Original Mix)
24 - We got it Feat. Rothwell - Metrik (S.P.Y Remix)
25 - We can draw - Scar (Original Mix)
26 - 7th Dimension - Document one (Original Mix)
27 - Time dub - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
28 - Acid step - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
29 - Listen - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
30 - Omega - Voyage (Original Mix)
31 - Dangerous idea - Voyage (Original Mix)
32 - Leliana's song - Dragon Age (Shivaxi Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #108

Recorded live 2017-04-01

Image

Some half time and uplifting rolling drum n bass..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Rainy day - AkHash (Original Mix)
02 - Picture perfect - Optiv, BTK (Simulah Bootleg)
03 - Babylon come - Soul Intent (Original Mix)
04 - Get mad - Signs (Original Mix)
05 - Epoch - Sk4nZ & Charly Cut (Original Mix)
06 - Disturbance - Xtrah (Original Mix)
07 - Walk the same line Feat. Riya - Total Science (Calibre Remix)
08 - Into me - Oliva Ferrer (Original Mix)
09 - All night long - Oliva Ferrer (Original Mix)
10 - With you - Trauma (Original Mix)
11 - Last change - Pevo (Original Mix)
12 - Cold love - SBZ (Original Mix)
13 - Hurricane sounds - Young:G (L-Side Remix)
14 - Passive moments - dRamatic, dbAudio (Original Mix)
15 - As i'm drifting Feat. Shanna - M-Soul, S27, Mombosh (Original Mix)
16 - Out of time Feat. Wes - Dirtbag (Original Mix)
17 - Take no more - Critycal Dub (Original Mix)
18 - Misery loves company - Anthony Kasper (Original Mix)
19 - Cut loose - Soul:Motion, Anthony Kasper (Original Mix)
20 - My factories - MSDOS (Original Mix)
21 - Stoned love - Dossa & Locuzzed (Original Mix)
22 - Kaleidoscope - Dossa & Locuzzed (Original Mix)
23 - Times come - Critycal Dub (Original Mix)
24 - Serious - FD (Original Mix)
25 - Strormtrooper Feat. Arp-1 - dRramatic, dbAudio (Original Mix)
26 - Riff Raff - DJ Marky, S.P.Y (Original Mix)
27 - Tape pack - Ulterior Motive (Original Mix)
28 - Uranian billy - Black Opps (Original Mix)
29 - Divine perspective - Black Opps (Original Mix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Apr 08, 2017 1:37 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #109

Recorded live 2017-04-08

Image

New music from Plush Recordings, French Plates and Default Recordings..

2 Hour show covering the full spectrum of drum and bass music..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Early riser - Bornintofault - (Original Mix)
02 - Allevate - Rho (Original Mix)
03 - Love me more - DJ Limited (2017 Re-Fix)
04 - Broadcast - Bornintofault (Original Mix)
05 - Losing you - DJ Limited (Original Mix)
06 - Twilights last gleaming - High Contrast (DJ Limited Bootleg Remix)
07 - Minutes of my life - Oliver Ferrer (Original Mix)
08 - Moving on Feat. SkyEyes - MuWookie (Original Mix)
09 - Can you get it - Level 2 (Original Mix)
10 - Rib a dub Feat. MC Megazimze - Isaac Maya (Original Mix)
11 - Mammoth - Philth (Original Mix)
12 - Life form - Effekttz (Original Mix)
13 - System diagnostic - Effekttz (Original Mix)
14 - Champion sound - Q Project (DJ Limited Remix)
15 - TDK - Taxman (Original Mix)
16 - Amazon - Ventian Snares (Original Mix)
17 - Hot stuff - Dialekt (Original Mix)
18 - Bass riddim - Yerda & Gate (Original Mix)
19 - Camden ink - Trail (Original Mix)
20 - Eleven - Data 3 (Original Mix)
21 - Outatime(Part 2) - Cyantific (Original Mix)
22 - Generator - Dimension (Original Mix)
23 - Stuck - Nakwan (Original Mix)
24 - Exposed - EiZO (Original Mix)
25 - Hacked - Bobby (Original Mix)
26 - Run faster - Blue Screens (Original Mix)
27 - Elle - Signal (Original Mix)
28 - Exploration - Emphasis (Original Mix)
29 - Shanty - Elias (Mystic State Remix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Apr 15, 2017 3:04 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #110

Recorded live 2017-04-15

Image

2 Hours of liquid, deep and energetic drum n bass rollers ! !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Amen & Love - Oliver Ferrer (LYNX Remix)
02 - Pressure - Drumagik (Original Mix)
03 - Used to love her - DJ Clart (Original Mix)
04 - What do you want from me - Linky (Original Mix)
05 - It seems i'm never - Linky (Original Mix)
06 - Knowing - Muwookie (Original Mix)
07 - Space Chipa - Bass Reflex, DJ Marnel (Original Mix)
08 - Close your eyes. Chris Clift - Undersound, Ceris Clift (Original Mix)
09 - Rocky - Oliver Ferrer (Original Mix)
10 - He comes around - Andrezz (DJ Chap Jazzey Remix)
11 - Tight polite - Dave Shichman, Dave Owen (Original Mix)
12 - I feel - Treex (Original Mix)
13 - Drop Files - Dirtbag (Original Mix)
14 - Jizz - DJ Clart (Original Mix)
15 - Take no more - Critycal Dub (Original Mix)
16 - Plastic Velvet - Survey (Original Mix)
17 - Public eye - Taelimb & Conscience (Survey Remix)
18 - Blow them away - Serum, Inja (Original Mix)
19 - The legion Feat. MC Swift - Bredren (Original Mix)
20 - Fierce - Bredren (Original Mix)
21 - Evidence - Eastcolors (Enei Remix)
22 - Bleak shadows - Aggressor Bunx (Original Mix)
23 - Original 80's - John B, L Plus (Original Mix)
24 - Shall we begin - Mind Vortex (Original Mix)
25 - The day after - Mind Vortex (Original Mix)
26 - Lingua - Sub Focus, Stylo G (Original Mix)
27 - Funk Flex - Glitch City (Original Mix)
28 - Making noise - Hamilton (Original Mix)
29 - Scare tactics - T Phonic & Deadman (Original Mix)

KF81
PostPosted: Sat Apr 22, 2017 1:53 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #111

Recorded live 2017-04-22

Image

Changed things up this week and played a 60 minute breaks set with music from the 2005 era..
Then onto deep, rolling drum n bass for the last hour..



Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - 60 Minute Breaks Mix
02 -
03 - University of breaks - DEF Inc (Original Mix)
04 - Never coming back - Stereo 8 (Original Mix)
05 - ESP - Chris Carter (Original Mix)
06 - Yap yap - Brothers Bud, THC (Original Mix)
07 - Soul runner - DJ Mutiny (Original Mix)
08 - Feel the weight - Brett Holland (Original Mix)
09 - Community funk - Carbon Community (Original Mix)
10 - Morpheus - Koma & Bones (Original Mix)
11 - Level 12 - Brian Van Dalen (Original Mix)
12 - Shining through - Layo and Bushwacka! (Original Mix)
13 -
14 - 60 Minute Drum n Bass Mix
15 -
16 - Climb high Feat. Danny Byrd - Brooks Brothers (Original Mix)
17 - He knows - Salaryman (Original Mix)
18 - Up in smoke - Calibre (Original Mix)
19 - Liquid lunch - Phase 2 (Original Mix)
20 - Hand in hand - D.Amadeus (Original Mix)
21 - Rescue me - D.Amadeus (Original Mix)
22 - Melody - Command Strange, Simplification (Original Mix)
23 - Awakening - Kihmera (Original Mix)
24 - Soul castle - Arch Origin (Original Mix)
25 - Fire bird - D.Amadeus (Original Mix)
26 - So near - Pennygiles (Original Mix)
27 - Stairways - L-Side (Original Mix)
28 - Passive moments - dRamatic, dbAudio (Original Mix)
29 - My Factories - MSDOS (Original Mix)

Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 7 of 7
  [ 105 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1 ... 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » WEBCASTS, RADIO & MIX SETS

