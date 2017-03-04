The Ikon Drum n Bass Show #100
Recorded live 2017-01-05
3 Hour mix celebrating my 100th show !
It was a lot of fun as always and i played some of my favourite tracks mixed in with some new tracks that i bought this week.
Many thanks to the dnbradio listeners and all the other people who listen on my Soundcloud and Mixcloud pages Load in player
| Download
| More InfoTracklist:
01 - Articulate the abstract - Fishy (Original Mix)
02 - Musical interval - MSDOS (Original Mix)
03 - Eastern alliance (Original Mix)
04 - Heartstrings - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
05 - False prophets - Total Science (Original Mix)
06 - Remember the roller - DR S Gachet (Bladerunner Remix)
07 - The Hit Man - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)
08 - Set you free - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
09 - Deeper love - Ray Keith (Bladerunner VIP)
10 - Stay - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
11 - Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)
12 - Dark visions - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
13 - Time to myself - Furney (Original Mix)
14 - Highway 101 - Furney (Original Mix)
15 - I will be there where you are - Furney (Original Mix)
16 - Backfoot Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)
17 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)
18 - Ignite Feat. Amy J Pryce - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
19 - Constellations - Fred V Grafix (Forza Horizon VIP)
20 - Supersonic - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
21 - Holding on Feat. Micah Freeman - Legion, Logam (Original Mix)
22 - Two minds - Nero (Dimension Remix)
23 - Pull me under Feat. Raphaella - Dimension (Original Mix)
24 - Buck rogers - FireFox (Dimension Remix)
25 - The storm - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
26 - Skin of my teeth - Dauntless (Original Mix)
27 - Wonder what it feels like Feat. Break - DLR (Original Mix)
28 - Back in the grind - DLR, Octane (Cern & Dabs Remix)
29 - Panzer - Dimension (Original Mix)
30 - Hydraulic - Dimension (Original Mix)
31 - Whip slap - Dimension (Original Mix)
32 - Assemble - J:Kenzo (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest health - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
35 - Together now - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
36 - Raindajnce - Mystic State (Original Mix)
37 - ICU - Grey Code (Original Mix)
38 - Dispersion - Composite (Original Mix)
39 - Shanty - Elias (Original Mix)
40 - Cannock - Molecular (Original Mix)
41 - Ever after - Komatic (Original Mix)
42 - Make tomorrow Feat. Totum - Villem, Mcleod (Original Mix)
43 - Snap funk - LSB (Original Mix)
44 - Echo location - Future Engineers (Instrumental 12" Mix)
45 - We shape the future - Radias (Original Mix)
46 - Void - B.T.K (Original Mix)
47 - Rajka - AGIM (Extended Version)