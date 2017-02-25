Forum Veteran

The Ikon Drum n Bass Show #100



Recorded live 2017-01-05







3 Hour mix celebrating my 100th show !



It was a lot of fun as always and i played some of my favourite tracks mixed in with some new tracks that i bought this week.



Many thanks to the dnbradio listeners and all the other people who listen on my Soundcloud and Mixcloud pages



Tracklist:

01 - Articulate the abstract - Fishy (Original Mix)

02 - Musical interval - MSDOS (Original Mix)

03 - Eastern alliance (Original Mix)

04 - Heartstrings - Bladerunner (Original Mix)

05 - False prophets - Total Science (Original Mix)

06 - Remember the roller - DR S Gachet (Bladerunner Remix)

07 - The Hit Man - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)

08 - Set you free - Bladerunner (Original Mix)

09 - Deeper love - Ray Keith (Bladerunner VIP)

10 - Stay - Bladerunner (Original Mix)

11 - Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)

12 - Dark visions - Cryogenics (Original Mix)

13 - Time to myself - Furney (Original Mix)

14 - Highway 101 - Furney (Original Mix)

15 - I will be there where you are - Furney (Original Mix)

16 - Backfoot Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)

17 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)

18 - Ignite Feat. Amy J Pryce - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)

19 - Constellations - Fred V Grafix (Forza Horizon VIP)

20 - Supersonic - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)

21 - Holding on Feat. Micah Freeman - Legion, Logam (Original Mix)

22 - Two minds - Nero (Dimension Remix)

23 - Pull me under Feat. Raphaella - Dimension (Original Mix)

24 - Buck rogers - FireFox (Dimension Remix)

25 - The storm - Bladerunner (Original Mix)

26 - Skin of my teeth - Dauntless (Original Mix)

27 - Wonder what it feels like Feat. Break - DLR (Original Mix)

28 - Back in the grind - DLR, Octane (Cern & Dabs Remix)

29 - Panzer - Dimension (Original Mix)

30 - Hydraulic - Dimension (Original Mix)

31 - Whip slap - Dimension (Original Mix)

32 - Assemble - J:Kenzo (Original Mix)

33 - Straightest health - Limewax (Original Mix)

34 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)

35 - Together now - Basic Forces (Original Mix)

36 - Raindajnce - Mystic State (Original Mix)

37 - ICU - Grey Code (Original Mix)

38 - Dispersion - Composite (Original Mix)

39 - Shanty - Elias (Original Mix)

40 - Cannock - Molecular (Original Mix)

41 - Ever after - Komatic (Original Mix)

42 - Make tomorrow Feat. Totum - Villem, Mcleod (Original Mix)

43 - Snap funk - LSB (Original Mix)

44 - Echo location - Future Engineers (Instrumental 12" Mix)

45 - We shape the future - Radias (Original Mix)

46 - Void - B.T.K (Original Mix)

47 - Rajka - AGIM (Extended Version)

