It is currently Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:56 pm




KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:38 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #97

Recorded live 2016-12-17

Image

2 Hour show ranging from, liquid, tech to high energy rolling drum n bass music ! !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Disclosure - Stoner & Dottor Poison (Original Mix)
02 - Being with you - Speedwagon (Original Mix)
03 - Vicky's song - Nelver (Original Mix)
04 - Can't get over you - Calibre (Original Mix)
05 - All the day's - Calibre (Original Mix)
06 - Zero degrees - Radical (Stunna Remix)
07 - Sampha bootleg - Spectresoul
08 - Let it happen - Break (Original Mix)
09 - City in ruins - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
10 - Knocked down - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Stealth ops - Currant Value & Signal (Original Mix)
12 - Galaxite - Xandadu, Phentix (Original Mix)
13 - Keep it moving - Ulterior Motive (Break Remix)
14 - Is anybody out there ? - Bcee, S.P.Y (The Vanguard Project Remix)
15 - UK - Dimension (Original Mix)
16 - Ember - Camo & Krooked (Original Mix)
17 - Revolution Feat. Miss Trouble - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)
18 - Repeat Feat. Coppa - Tantrum Desire (Document One Remix)
19 - Pandemic - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
20 - Have it all - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
21 - Fire Feat. Max Marshall - Matrix & Future Bound (Killer Hertz Remix)
22 - Complexity - Chris.Su (Original Mix)
23 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
24 - Pump - Tantrum Desire (Drumsound & Bassline Smith Remix)
25 - Jungle consumes everything - Annix, Teddy Killerz (Original Mix)
26 - Together - Konchi (Original Mix)
27 - Afraid - Konchi (Original Mix)
28 - Field of vibrations - Konchi (Original Mix)
29 - Cheese riddim - Simula (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:45 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #98

Recorded live 2016-12-24

Image

2 Hours of deep, rolling drum n bass..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Brockin' around the Christmas tree - Technicolour (Original Mix)
02 - This is jazz - Paul SG (Original Mix)
03 - Li q you - Sick Run (Original Mix)
04 - She walks in the fire - Shiva, Mr Porter (Revolver & Leona Remix)
05 - Levitation - Select 7 (Original Mix)
06 - Corners - Naibu (Original Mix)
07 - Good & ready - Soultec (Original Mix)
08 - Rocky the balboa - MSDOS (Greekboy Remix)
09 - The jam - Decon, Paul SG (Original Mix)
10 - On the seafront - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Dreamscape - Limitless (Original Mix)
12 - This is me Feat. T.R.A.C - Paul SG (Original Mix)
13 - Cosmic jam - Paul SG (Amen Mix)
14 - Epic ensemble - Larigold (Original Mix)
15 - Nobody - Artificial Intelligence (Original Mix)
16 - Warp 3 - Marcus Intalex (Total Science Remix)
17 - Sideways in time - Nympho (Original Mix)
18 - Recollection - Nympho (Original Mix)
19 - Walk - Need for mirrors (Original Mix)
20 - Past lives - Feat. Kevin King - Total Science (Lenzman Remix)
21 - Willow grain - Concord Dawn (Original Mix)
22 - Solace - Technimatic (Original Mix)
23 - Pharrell5 - Free tune from soundcloud
24 - Forever and a day - High Contrast (Original Mix)
25 - Under your spell - Stunna (Original Mix)
26 - 2 Us - Wookie (DJ Die Remix)
27 - Grey heavens - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
28 - In too deep - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
29 - Forest of illusion - Actraiser (Original Mix)
30 - First sunrise - Advisory, Scenic (Fracture Design Remix)
31 - Going deeper - Motion (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:46 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
KF81 - The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #99 (live on dnbradio.com)

Recorded live 2016-12-31 12:32:28 - (79.9 MB)

Image

Description: 90 Minute new years eve mix - Live and direct !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Nevaeh - Break, Kyo (Original Mix)
02 - Chorus of disapproval - Rockwell (Original Mix)
03 - Time is limited - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
04 - Only you - Signal (Original Mix)
05 - SM1 - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
06 - Whipslap - Dimension (Beeson Bootleg)
07 - Angelic - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
08 - Estus - Lm1, Airsrike (Original Mix)
09 - Mellow - Human Nature (Original Mix)
10 - Honey - Commix (Original Mix)
11 - Now you're gone Feat. Alexsia Louca - Facing Jinx (Break Remix)
12 - Homeworld Feat. Charli Brix - Enei (Break Remix)
13 - Cravings - In-Deed (Original Mix)
14 - Betamax - Total Science (Original Mix)
15 - Free your mind Feat. Singing Fats - Break (Break Remix)
16 - Fate - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
17 - Ain't no turning back - Break (Original Mix)
18 - Your truth - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
19 - Submerged - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
20 - Hoez to the floor - Rockwell (Original Mix)
21 - Transpose - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
22 - Knuckle head - Temple (Gran Calavera Remix)
23 - Smack my bitch up - The Prodigy (Aggressor Bunx Remix)
24 - Ill behaviour Feat. I-Kay - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
25 -

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:09 am 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show #100

Recorded live 2017-01-05

Image

3 Hour mix celebrating my 100th show !

It was a lot of fun as always and i played some of my favourite tracks mixed in with some new tracks that i bought this week.

Many thanks to the dnbradio listeners and all the other people who listen on my Soundcloud and Mixcloud pages :)

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Articulate the abstract - Fishy (Original Mix)
02 - Musical interval - MSDOS (Original Mix)
03 - Eastern alliance (Original Mix)
04 - Heartstrings - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
05 - False prophets - Total Science (Original Mix)
06 - Remember the roller - DR S Gachet (Bladerunner Remix)
07 - The Hit Man - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)
08 - Set you free - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
09 - Deeper love - Ray Keith (Bladerunner VIP)
10 - Stay - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
11 - Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)
12 - Dark visions - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
13 - Time to myself - Furney (Original Mix)
14 - Highway 101 - Furney (Original Mix)
15 - I will be there where you are - Furney (Original Mix)
16 - Backfoot Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)
17 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)
18 - Ignite Feat. Amy J Pryce - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
19 - Constellations - Fred V Grafix (Forza Horizon VIP)
20 - Supersonic - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
21 - Holding on Feat. Micah Freeman - Legion, Logam (Original Mix)
22 - Two minds - Nero (Dimension Remix)
23 - Pull me under Feat. Raphaella - Dimension (Original Mix)
24 - Buck rogers - FireFox (Dimension Remix)
25 - The storm - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
26 - Skin of my teeth - Dauntless (Original Mix)
27 - Wonder what it feels like Feat. Break - DLR (Original Mix)
28 - Back in the grind - DLR, Octane (Cern & Dabs Remix)
29 - Panzer - Dimension (Original Mix)
30 - Hydraulic - Dimension (Original Mix)
31 - Whip slap - Dimension (Original Mix)
32 - Assemble - J:Kenzo (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest health - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
35 - Together now - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
36 - Raindajnce - Mystic State (Original Mix)
37 - ICU - Grey Code (Original Mix)
38 - Dispersion - Composite (Original Mix)
39 - Shanty - Elias (Original Mix)
40 - Cannock - Molecular (Original Mix)
41 - Ever after - Komatic (Original Mix)
42 - Make tomorrow Feat. Totum - Villem, Mcleod (Original Mix)
43 - Snap funk - LSB (Original Mix)
44 - Echo location - Future Engineers (Instrumental 12" Mix)
45 - We shape the future - Radias (Original Mix)
46 - Void - B.T.K (Original Mix)
47 - Rajka - AGIM (Extended Version)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:51 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - 101

Recorded live 2017-02-07

Image

Two hour special. Playing down tempo, bass driven music from labels such as, Plush recordings, Section 8 recordings and others.. !



Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Intro - Eluun (Original Mix)
02 - Little sweetness - Eluun (Original Mix)
03 - New life - Eluun (Original Mix)
04 - This is a story - Eluun (Original Mix)
05 - Introspection vertiginous - Eluun (Original Mix)
06 - Signals - KOROstyle (Swimful Remix)
07 - Day & night - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
08 - Make me - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
09 - Bounce - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
10 - Aerokin - KOROstyle (Sinistarr Remix)
11 - Signals - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
12 - BLU - KOROstyle (OH91 Remix)
13 - Po huai - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
14 - Dosed - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
15 - KOROkat - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
16 - Output 1 2 - KOROstyle (KORO vip)
17 - Break limit - KOROstyle (Original Mix)
18 - Lights in the sky - Sick Cycle (Original Mix)
19 - Face of God - Sick Cycle(Original Mix)
20 - Assault - SBK (Original Mix)
21 - Assault - SBK (A:Grade Remix)
22 - Sunburst - Heatwave (Original Mix)
23 - Tenacity - Heatwave (Original Mix)
24 - Dazed - A:Grade (Original Mix)
25 - Left behind - Frost (Original Mix)\
26 - Water prayer 2 - Adham Shaikh (Mat the Alien Remix)
27 - Carpet breaker - Adham Shaikh (Bluetech Remix)
28 - Coupe decale - Adham Shaikh (Glitch wobble Remix)
29 - New day - Adham Shaikh (Squazoid Remix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 11, 2017 2:36 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - 102

Recorded live 2017-02-11

Image

Full on show this week, celebrating 2 years of the Ikon drum n bass show on dnbradio with an hour long guest mix from DeManik !

DeManik is a talented local Dj from the Hampshire area that i live in.. He has played at various pubs and clubs across the area including playing on Kane FM which is a fully licensed FM radio station for urban/electronic music !

Hopefully soon he will have a show on dnbradio, so i was very pleased to have him celebrate my 2nd anniversary with a highly energetic, rolling drum n bass set !

Enjoy..


DeManik Links..

https://www.mixcloud.com/Joeb-E

https://soundcloud.com/joeb-e

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Ocean eyes - Billie Eilish (K Motionz D&B Bootleg)
02 - Prisoner - Bone (Original Mix)
03 - You ain't - Sweet n Sikka (Original Mix)
04 - Nails - Invold (Original Mix)
05 - Convert - Pythius (Original Mix)
06 - The code - Envenom (Original Mix)
07 - Faded - Zhu (Delta Heavy Bootleg)
08 - Epic Ensemble - Larigold (Original Mix)
09 -
10 - 60 Minute guest mix from DeManik
11 -
12 - Anastacia- Sinecore
13 - Optiv & Cza- Journey Inwards (Impak Remix)
14 - NC17/KC- Slimeville (Break & DLR Remix)
15 - Wickaman & Sudden Death- The Executioner
16 - Surie- Pathfinder
17 - Emperor/ Centra- Interstella
18 - Chroma- Deja Vu
19 - FOURWARD- Dewey
20 - Fierce/Zero T- Going Clear
21 - Hammerzz- Semi Automatic
22 - Mefjus- Dissuade (Emperor Remix)
23 - Maztek- Tangle
24 - Wickaman & Sudden Death- The Awakening
25 - Fierce/Zero T /Nico- Profile
26 - SEPHIROTH- Spectre
27 - ED:IT- Shotgun
28 - Emperor- Fox Holes
29 - Optiv & BTK- Inception (Gydra Remix)
30 - Impish- WInd
31 - SEPHIROTH- Anti Life
32 - ZIz- Double Bubble
33 - Break/Total SCience- Betamax
34 - SEPHIROTH- Bad Book
35 - Mefjus & Emperor- Sanity
36 -
37 - KF81- 30 Minute Mix
38 -
39 - Coil - Minor Rain (Original Mix)
40 - Transmission - Minor Rain (Original Mix)
41 - Souls of impatience - Technical Itch (Original Mix)
42 - I see you - Technical Itch (Original Mix)
43 - Logan - St4sh (Original Mix)
44 - Alpha dog - St4sh (Original Mix)
45 - Microbots - Neonlight (Original Mix)
46 - Tailspin - Neonlight (Original Mix)
47 - Genesis - Technical Itch (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 18, 2017 2:55 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #103

Recorded live 2017-02-18

Image

100 minutes of atmospheric, rolling drum and bass !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Crestfallen - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
02 - Procrastinateur - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
03 - Residue - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
04 - Polaroid - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
05 - Candelabra - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
06 - One way home - Edlan (Original Mix)
07 - Trapped tonight - Larigold (Original Mix)
08 - Whisper crisper - Larigold (Original Mix)
09 - FLLN 4 U - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
10 - From inside - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
11 - To you - Nelver (Original Mix)
12 - Milestone - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
13 - Luminescence - Nelver (Original Mix)
14 - More jungle - The Vanguard Project (Original Mix)
15 - Cloud - Enjoy (Original Mix)
16 - Empty structures - Enjoy (Original Mix)
17 - Shifting tones - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
18 - Distant in the near - Need For Mirrors, Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
19 - Flattery - Larigold (Original Mix)
20 - Larry who - Larigold (Original Mix)
21 - Have faith - Phil Tangent (Original Mix)
22 - Uno - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
23 - In search of - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
24 - Tell me - Phase, Villiem (Original Mix)
25 - Scattershot - Quadrant & Iris (Nymfo Remix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:56 pm 
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8515
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #104

Recorded live 2017-02-25

Image

2 Hours of fresh music, covering the whole spectrum of drum n bass !

Every tune in this mix is free to download via Soundcloud :)



Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Toxic - Pageant (Original Mix)
02 - Way home - Pageant (Original Mix)
03 - Aphotsys - Seer (Original Mix)
04 - Light machine - Hanon (Original Mix)
05 - Untrue - D.Side (Mystic State Remix)
06 - Beyound the vail - Dreadnaught (Original Mix)
07 - Mist - Totemic (Original Mix)
08 - Daybreak - Totemic (Original Mix)
09 - To be lost - Basic[s] (Original Mix)
10 - Corp - HWS (Original Mix)
11 - The time has come - Fre4knc (Original Mix)
12 - Amnesia - Ewol (Original Mix)
13 - Nomad - Nomad (Original Mix)
14 - Oblivious - Foureye (Original Mix)
15 - First contact - First contact (Original Mix)
16 - Transmission - David Louis (Original Mix)
17 - Can't fight this feeling - Basic Forces & Marcus Tee (Lups Digga Remix)
18 - Slick shoot - Hardcore Jungliest (Original Mix)
19 - Light up the world - Calculon (Calculus Bootleg)
20 - Naiad - Scale (Original Mix)
21 - Phoenix - Scale (Original Mix)
22 - Infinite master - Infinite master (Original Mix)
23 - GURL - Gunston (Original Mix)
24 - Cravings - In-Deed (Original Mix)
25 - Taste it - Insect (Original Mix)
26 - Machines inside - Distorted Therapy (Original Mix)
27 - Bad skills - Stonic & Lower Bass (Original Mix)
28 - Voodoo - Blacklab (Original Mix)
29 - Spirits - Gydra Dextems (Original Mix)
30 - Living up - Vici (Original Mix)
31 - Scorpion - Vici (Original Mix)
32 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest heath - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - Observation - Bass sheriff & Theejay (Original Mix)
35 - The hitman - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
