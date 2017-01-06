HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Jan 06, 2017 2:28 am




KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 17, 2016 2:38 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8511
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #97

Recorded live 2016-12-17

Image

2 Hour show ranging from, liquid, tech to high energy rolling drum n bass music ! !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Disclosure - Stoner & Dottor Poison (Original Mix)
02 - Being with you - Speedwagon (Original Mix)
03 - Vicky's song - Nelver (Original Mix)
04 - Can't get over you - Calibre (Original Mix)
05 - All the day's - Calibre (Original Mix)
06 - Zero degrees - Radical (Stunna Remix)
07 - Sampha bootleg - Spectresoul
08 - Let it happen - Break (Original Mix)
09 - City in ruins - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
10 - Knocked down - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Stealth ops - Currant Value & Signal (Original Mix)
12 - Galaxite - Xandadu, Phentix (Original Mix)
13 - Keep it moving - Ulterior Motive (Break Remix)
14 - Is anybody out there ? - Bcee, S.P.Y (The Vanguard Project Remix)
15 - UK - Dimension (Original Mix)
16 - Ember - Camo & Krooked (Original Mix)
17 - Revolution Feat. Miss Trouble - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)
18 - Repeat Feat. Coppa - Tantrum Desire (Document One Remix)
19 - Pandemic - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
20 - Have it all - Culture Shock (Original Mix)
21 - Fire Feat. Max Marshall - Matrix & Future Bound (Killer Hertz Remix)
22 - Complexity - Chris.Su (Original Mix)
23 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)
24 - Pump - Tantrum Desire (Drumsound & Bassline Smith Remix)
25 - Jungle consumes everything - Annix, Teddy Killerz (Original Mix)
26 - Together - Konchi (Original Mix)
27 - Afraid - Konchi (Original Mix)
28 - Field of vibrations - Konchi (Original Mix)
29 - Cheese riddim - Simula (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 24, 2016 2:45 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8511
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #98

Recorded live 2016-12-24

Image

2 Hours of deep, rolling drum n bass..

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Brockin' around the Christmas tree - Technicolour (Original Mix)
02 - This is jazz - Paul SG (Original Mix)
03 - Li q you - Sick Run (Original Mix)
04 - She walks in the fire - Shiva, Mr Porter (Revolver & Leona Remix)
05 - Levitation - Select 7 (Original Mix)
06 - Corners - Naibu (Original Mix)
07 - Good & ready - Soultec (Original Mix)
08 - Rocky the balboa - MSDOS (Greekboy Remix)
09 - The jam - Decon, Paul SG (Original Mix)
10 - On the seafront - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)
11 - Dreamscape - Limitless (Original Mix)
12 - This is me Feat. T.R.A.C - Paul SG (Original Mix)
13 - Cosmic jam - Paul SG (Amen Mix)
14 - Epic ensemble - Larigold (Original Mix)
15 - Nobody - Artificial Intelligence (Original Mix)
16 - Warp 3 - Marcus Intalex (Total Science Remix)
17 - Sideways in time - Nympho (Original Mix)
18 - Recollection - Nympho (Original Mix)
19 - Walk - Need for mirrors (Original Mix)
20 - Past lives - Feat. Kevin King - Total Science (Lenzman Remix)
21 - Willow grain - Concord Dawn (Original Mix)
22 - Solace - Technimatic (Original Mix)
23 - Pharrell5 - Free tune from soundcloud
24 - Forever and a day - High Contrast (Original Mix)
25 - Under your spell - Stunna (Original Mix)
26 - 2 Us - Wookie (DJ Die Remix)
27 - Grey heavens - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
28 - In too deep - Paul T, Serum, Edward Oberon (Original Mix)
29 - Forest of illusion - Actraiser (Original Mix)
30 - First sunrise - Advisory, Scenic (Fracture Design Remix)
31 - Going deeper - Motion (Original Mix)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Sat Dec 31, 2016 10:46 pm 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8511
Location: earth
KF81 - The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #99 (live on dnbradio.com)

Recorded live 2016-12-31 12:32:28 - (79.9 MB)

Image

Description: 90 Minute new years eve mix - Live and direct !

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Nevaeh - Break, Kyo (Original Mix)
02 - Chorus of disapproval - Rockwell (Original Mix)
03 - Time is limited - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
04 - Only you - Signal (Original Mix)
05 - SM1 - Spectrasoul (Original Mix)
06 - Whipslap - Dimension (Beeson Bootleg)
07 - Angelic - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
08 - Estus - Lm1, Airsrike (Original Mix)
09 - Mellow - Human Nature (Original Mix)
10 - Honey - Commix (Original Mix)
11 - Now you're gone Feat. Alexsia Louca - Facing Jinx (Break Remix)
12 - Homeworld Feat. Charli Brix - Enei (Break Remix)
13 - Cravings - In-Deed (Original Mix)
14 - Betamax - Total Science (Original Mix)
15 - Free your mind Feat. Singing Fats - Break (Break Remix)
16 - Fate - Silence Groove (Original Mix)
17 - Ain't no turning back - Break (Original Mix)
18 - Your truth - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
19 - Submerged - Altered Perception (Original Mix)
20 - Hoez to the floor - Rockwell (Original Mix)
21 - Transpose - Joe Ford (Original Mix)
22 - Knuckle head - Temple (Gran Calavera Remix)
23 - Smack my bitch up - The Prodigy (Aggressor Bunx Remix)
24 - Ill behaviour Feat. I-Kay - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
25 -

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
KF81
PostPosted: Fri Jan 06, 2017 1:09 am 
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sun Sep 25, 2005 2:06 pm
Posts: 8511
Location: earth
The Ikon Drum n Bass Show #100

Recorded live 2017-01-05

Image

3 Hour mix celebrating my 100th show !

It was a lot of fun as always and i played some of my favourite tracks mixed in with some new tracks that i bought this week.

Many thanks to the dnbradio listeners and all the other people who listen on my Soundcloud and Mixcloud pages :)

Load in player | Download | More Info

Tracklist:
01 - Articulate the abstract - Fishy (Original Mix)
02 - Musical interval - MSDOS (Original Mix)
03 - Eastern alliance (Original Mix)
04 - Heartstrings - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
05 - False prophets - Total Science (Original Mix)
06 - Remember the roller - DR S Gachet (Bladerunner Remix)
07 - The Hit Man - Marvellous Cain (Bladerunner Remix)
08 - Set you free - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
09 - Deeper love - Ray Keith (Bladerunner VIP)
10 - Stay - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
11 - Back in time - Stunna (Original Mix)
12 - Dark visions - Cryogenics (Original Mix)
13 - Time to myself - Furney (Original Mix)
14 - Highway 101 - Furney (Original Mix)
15 - I will be there where you are - Furney (Original Mix)
16 - Backfoot Feat. Emcee Child - Bachelors of Science (Bladerunner Remix)
17 - Thought i knew - Bcee (Bladerunner Remix)
18 - Ignite Feat. Amy J Pryce - Fred V & Grafix (Original Mix)
19 - Constellations - Fred V Grafix (Forza Horizon VIP)
20 - Supersonic - Danny Byrd (Original Mix)
21 - Holding on Feat. Micah Freeman - Legion, Logam (Original Mix)
22 - Two minds - Nero (Dimension Remix)
23 - Pull me under Feat. Raphaella - Dimension (Original Mix)
24 - Buck rogers - FireFox (Dimension Remix)
25 - The storm - Bladerunner (Original Mix)
26 - Skin of my teeth - Dauntless (Original Mix)
27 - Wonder what it feels like Feat. Break - DLR (Original Mix)
28 - Back in the grind - DLR, Octane (Cern & Dabs Remix)
29 - Panzer - Dimension (Original Mix)
30 - Hydraulic - Dimension (Original Mix)
31 - Whip slap - Dimension (Original Mix)
32 - Assemble - J:Kenzo (Original Mix)
33 - Straightest health - Limewax (Original Mix)
34 - NYC - Limewax (Original Mix)
35 - Together now - Basic Forces (Original Mix)
36 - Raindajnce - Mystic State (Original Mix)
37 - ICU - Grey Code (Original Mix)
38 - Dispersion - Composite (Original Mix)
39 - Shanty - Elias (Original Mix)
40 - Cannock - Molecular (Original Mix)
41 - Ever after - Komatic (Original Mix)
42 - Make tomorrow Feat. Totum - Villem, Mcleod (Original Mix)
43 - Snap funk - LSB (Original Mix)
44 - Echo location - Future Engineers (Instrumental 12" Mix)
45 - We shape the future - Radias (Original Mix)
46 - Void - B.T.K (Original Mix)
47 - Rajka - AGIM (Extended Version)

My Mixes! Facebook! MoreClicky!

DJ Chamber wrote:
"once you've seen two aliens spitroasting a hoar, you can't go back to playboy."
