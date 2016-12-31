Forum Veteran

The Ikon Drum n Bass Show - #97



Recorded live 2016-12-17







2 Hour show ranging from, liquid, tech to high energy rolling drum n bass music ! !



Tracklist:

01 - Disclosure - Stoner & Dottor Poison (Original Mix)

02 - Being with you - Speedwagon (Original Mix)

03 - Vicky's song - Nelver (Original Mix)

04 - Can't get over you - Calibre (Original Mix)

05 - All the day's - Calibre (Original Mix)

06 - Zero degrees - Radical (Stunna Remix)

07 - Sampha bootleg - Spectresoul

08 - Let it happen - Break (Original Mix)

09 - City in ruins - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)

10 - Knocked down - Synthforce & DJ Ransome (Original Mix)

11 - Stealth ops - Currant Value & Signal (Original Mix)

12 - Galaxite - Xandadu, Phentix (Original Mix)

13 - Keep it moving - Ulterior Motive (Break Remix)

14 - Is anybody out there ? - Bcee, S.P.Y (The Vanguard Project Remix)

15 - UK - Dimension (Original Mix)

16 - Ember - Camo & Krooked (Original Mix)

17 - Revolution Feat. Miss Trouble - Insidelnfo (Original Mix)

18 - Repeat Feat. Coppa - Tantrum Desire (Document One Remix)

19 - Pandemic - Culture Shock (Original Mix)

20 - Have it all - Culture Shock (Original Mix)

21 - Fire Feat. Max Marshall - Matrix & Future Bound (Killer Hertz Remix)

22 - Complexity - Chris.Su (Original Mix)

23 - Infinity - DC Breaks (Original Mix)

24 - Pump - Tantrum Desire (Drumsound & Bassline Smith Remix)

25 - Jungle consumes everything - Annix, Teddy Killerz (Original Mix)

26 - Together - Konchi (Original Mix)

27 - Afraid - Konchi (Original Mix)

28 - Field of vibrations - Konchi (Original Mix)

