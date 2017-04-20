HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Apr 20, 2017 6:25 pm




T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Tue Mar 21, 2017 1:52 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3273
Location: Berlin

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Thu Mar 23, 2017 2:30 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3273
Location: Berlin

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
nic_
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Mon Mar 27, 2017 8:05 am 
Joined: Fri Jun 23, 2006 7:17 am
Posts: 19747
https://soundcloud.com/upliftriff/juras ... dstormupli
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Tue Mar 28, 2017 10:45 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2671
Location: hidden in madness

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:51 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3273
Location: Berlin
http://www.juno.co.uk/products/borai-im ... 642841-01/

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: Tune of the day...
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 5:53 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3273
Location: Berlin
"with a history being half of the mighty 601"

which half? :chin:


https://soundcloud.com/user-214439289/t ... ades-remix

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
