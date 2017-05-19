Forum Veteran

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am

Posts: 9539

Location: Manchester

emskina flange wrote: Hahaha!



It was brunch because we ordered it off the "brunch menu" and it was an egg based set up which is breakfasty, but with booze which makes it brunchy. And I had already had breakfast.



Hello moites. Glad to see you here! Hope all is good. Do people still go out and mong around and stuff?



I am now a yogurt weaving blood-claat trying to be vegetarian and tee-total (sucess is intermittent but I'm ok with that). I still go out sometimes but generally just take acid and dance in pubs. I have only ever met about 6 people from NSB. They were all bellends. I am now a yogurt weaving blood-claat trying to be vegetarian and tee-total (sucess is intermittent but I'm ok with that). I still go out sometimes but generally just take acid and dance in pubs. I have only ever met about 6 people from NSB. They were all bellends.

_________________

_________________



