It is currently Fri May 19, 2017 12:09 am




Watoo
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 11:52 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9535
Location: Manchester
It's the return of the Mack Flange!

TT_
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 12:05 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17847
Location: synth
emskina flange wrote:
BOO!


She was a bad cop , a lone cop , fighting the forces of evil armed only with a stick of broccoli and an ocarina

The flange is back

And this time it's personal
emskina flange
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 12:39 pm 
Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 50999
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
Yo yo yo

What's going down on nsb these days? Everyone well?

Had lunch with battenberg the other day and she thought that Ag might be in prison so thought I would go on nsb and find out.
Doomo
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 1:29 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12000
Location: cuntford
Surprisingly not unless he has used his arse to pay for an in-cell internetz connection

emskina flange
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 1:34 pm 
Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 50999
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
Doomo wrote:
Surprisingly not unless he has used his arse to pay for an in-cell internetz connection


While stranger things have happened that does sound unlikely
_j_
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 1:48 pm 
Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 74
Allan runs the prison
Danny
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 1:58 pm 
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5825
Location: the Netherlands
In any other place, this would be a weird conversation. Not here though!

Watoo
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 3:34 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9535
Location: Manchester
What did you have for lunch?

emskina flange
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 4:41 pm 
Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 50999
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
Watoo wrote:
What did you have for lunch?


It was brunch technically, we had eggs benedict, cocktails and an over priced bottle of cava
Dan Badbro_
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 5:28 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22337
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Oh here we go....

When is a sandwich brunch or eggs Benedict breakfast not a cake?

Hai Flange:woo:

Watoo
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 5:29 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9535
Location: Manchester
emskina flange wrote:
Watoo wrote:
What did you have for lunch?


It was brunch technically, we had eggs benedict, cocktails and an over priced bottle of cava


We're going to need to hear your working out here I think...

emskina flange
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 6:16 pm 
Joined: Thu Feb 05, 2004 4:11 pm
Posts: 50999
Location: man, where can i buy a reliable and cheap wok?
Hahaha!

It was brunch because we ordered it off the "brunch menu" and it was an egg based set up which is breakfasty, but with booze which makes it brunchy. And I had already had breakfast.

Hello moites. Glad to see you here! Hope all is good. Do people still go out and mong around and stuff?
TT_
 Re: missing
PostPosted: Thu May 18, 2017 10:55 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17847
Location: synth
FFS

BREAKFAST IS NOT A FUCKING CAKE OK ?
