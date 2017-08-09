HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Wed Aug 09, 2017 10:24 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 70 of 70
  [ 1049 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1 ... 66, 67, 68, 69, 70
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:00 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2742
Location: hidden in madness
Elite Dangerus! very very nice..

_________________
fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jprime
PostPosted: Mon Jul 10, 2017 8:43 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3833
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
MrNobody01 wrote:
Elite Dangerus! very very nice..


I was considering Elite...I'm afraid of the long empty expanses of boring space.

_________________
OUT FER A RIP

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:45 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6272
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
youll spend the first 300 hours pretending youre a dhl/ups/yodel driver, except in space, and with some shitty lazers/cannons that you cant really improve until youve done the equivalent of the manchester argos to sydney run :roll: :lol:

_________________
https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jprime
PostPosted: Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:46 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3833
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
Will finish HZD then I guess back into Overwatch competitive :/

_________________
OUT FER A RIP

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jameswsparker
PostPosted: Wed Jul 12, 2017 2:24 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Wed Jul 12, 2017 2:20 am
Posts: 1
I've bought and started playing Fallout 4: Nuka World after reading a review on it: http://www.game-cheats.co.uk/fallout-4-nuka-world-review. Actually, a really good game. :p
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Jul 13, 2017 1:52 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Boris Goes fisting on C64
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 15, 2017 1:15 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Paperboy on spectrum 48k
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
_OhGee
PostPosted: Sun Jul 16, 2017 6:40 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15271
Location: Mad beef
bobby hill wrote:
_OhGee wrote:
I just bought Inside, same people who did Limbo. I shall be sampling it in due course.

continue to update (srsly)


Inside is incredible. Contains one of the best computer game moments I've ever had (the shockwave bit). The music and sound design is exceptionally well done. Buy buy buy.

Firewatch is also a good game, even if you don't actually do much in it. Very well executed narrative.

_________________
Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Mon Jul 17, 2017 4:09 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Horace goes anal bleaching on ZX81
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
jprime
PostPosted: Tue Jul 18, 2017 5:54 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3833
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
TT_ wrote:
Horace goes anal bleaching on ZX81


How did you get past the boss on level 3?

_________________
OUT FER A RIP

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Jul 18, 2017 6:19 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
jprime wrote:
TT_ wrote:
Horace goes anal bleaching on ZX81


How did you get past the boss on level 3?


oh yeah no problem, i shot that mothercruncher to pieces with a machiato enema ray
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
PostPosted: Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:28 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Skool daze
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:51 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5715
Location: Space, the final frontier
Elite Dangerous
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 4
GTA V

All on regular rotation

Oh and the Game of Thrones game. Do not bother. It is wank.

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:53 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22504
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Agar.io

_________________
~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 70 of 70
  [ 1049 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1 ... 66, 67, 68, 69, 70

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot] and 5 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk