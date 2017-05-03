Forum Veteran

_OhGee wrote: glitchy as fook. how is it as a game otherwise, is the story actually any good?



It does look lovely for the most part, but it's repetitive as fuck, loads of shit quests that would be over in seconds if you didn't have to fly to multiple planets to scan some bullshit only to get sent back to where you started again, and you never feel like you're really doing anything other than checking off points on a map. Basically everything that was good about the original Mass Effect games - the writing, the acting, the characters, the story, diverse aliens, quest choices making a difference - is fucking garbage.Everything that wasn't great - combat and exploration - is improved, except in combat you can't direct your squad's powers and abilities anymore which makes every fight play out the exact same way.It does look lovely for the most part, but it's repetitive as fuck, loads of shit quests that would be over in seconds if you didn't have to fly to multiple planets to scan some bullshit only to get sent back to where you started again, and you never feel like you're really doing anything other than checking off points on a map.

