It is currently Mon May 01, 2017 6:04 pm




Author Message
DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Wed Apr 12, 2017 11:09 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12046
Location: Yer mum.
Keep forgetting I've got Overwatch. Need to play that some more.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
_j_
PostPosted: Fri Apr 14, 2017 5:52 am 
Noob
Noob

Joined: Fri Dec 16, 2016 2:15 pm
Posts: 55
Just watched your video NKM looks like a great game :lol:
_OhGee
PostPosted: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:47 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15237
Location: a strangely isolated place
jesus :lol: glitchy as fook. how is it as a game otherwise, is the story actually any good?

I have been playing This War of Mine recently. Bleak but pretty addictive.

No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed Apr 19, 2017 8:12 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2673
Location: hidden in madness
overwatch is great!! :-) Nioh is also very cool dark souls kinda game!! :-)

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 3:05 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5670
Location: Space, the final frontier
_OhGee wrote:
jesus :lol: glitchy as fook. how is it as a game otherwise, is the story actually any good?



Basically everything that was good about the original Mass Effect games - the writing, the acting, the characters, the story, diverse aliens, quest choices making a difference - is fucking garbage.

Everything that wasn't great - combat and exploration - is improved, except in combat you can't direct your squad's powers and abilities anymore which makes every fight play out the exact same way.


It does look lovely for the most part, but it's repetitive as fuck, loads of shit quests that would be over in seconds if you didn't have to fly to multiple planets to scan some bullshit only to get sent back to where you started again, and you never feel like you're really doing anything other than checking off points on a map.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
_OhGee
PostPosted: Thu Apr 20, 2017 10:00 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 13, 2004 5:54 pm
Posts: 15237
Location: a strangely isolated place
I'll steer clear of that one then.

No Skool Breaks with OG & Harka every Tuesday at 5-7 p.m. GMT on http://www.nsbradio.co.uk

Inorganism Podcast 5 | Mixcloud | Soundcloud
Lee_Underpass
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 5:25 pm 
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Mon Aug 24, 2015 5:31 pm
Posts: 6
Horizon: Zero Dawn aka Metal Gear Assassins Witcher Cry.
miki
PostPosted: Mon Apr 24, 2017 12:03 am 
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 11:59 pm
Posts: 2
Location: UK
What can I say? The Witcher III... I am out of space because of this game!

To want to, is to be able to.
bobby hill
PostPosted: Mon May 01, 2017 4:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2181
Location: science dance
just finished last guardian
beautiful and frustrating both at the same time

