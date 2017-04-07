HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Apr 07, 2017 6:01 pm




LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 2:40 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: Space, the final frontier
~Lander~ wrote:
Zelda Breath Of The Wild. In my dreams, where I have £300 spare for one gaming experience.


Get a Wii U and get it on that for at least £100 cheaper ;)

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:11 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
NKM!!!!!! :lurve: You have a good point.

Shall we Weatherspoonz soonz?

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: Space, the final frontier
Yas. Yass. YASSSSSS.

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 3:43 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
Next wk?

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 4:55 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 22277
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Clique 6a

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


~Lander~
PostPosted: Fri Mar 31, 2017 5:26 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Tue Apr 03, 2007 2:01 pm
Posts: 14639
Location: Bcz Techno
You can come too Radbro. You will have to babysit NKM and I drinking Prosecco.

https://soundcloud.com/leftwingrecordings/a2-stacie-anne-churchman-paddling-pool-leftwing011 I have somehow done a track that has been released. I know, I don't know how either.

LTJ_Nukem wrote:
i'm only here for the signatures


Dan Badbro_ wrote:
Totes deffo


bobby hill
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:13 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
~Lander~ wrote:
Zelda Breath Of The Wild. In my dreams, where I have £300 spare for one gaming experience.


Get a Wii U and get it on that for at least £100 cheaper ;)

i had this idea too - Wii U's are fetching £90 - still too much

bobby hill
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 1:20 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
LTJ_Nukem wrote:
Horizon Zero Dawn and Maas Affect.

not going to bother with mass effect but hzd does look good
can't start anything new until i beat the last bastard colossus
Image

DJ Racist Haircut
PostPosted: Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:03 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12040
Location: Yer mum.
Got back on the Rainbow Six Siege again. Lag's all gone, and it's a very nice tactical shooter and set to continue as such. Almost stopped playing Battlefield 1, actually.

LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:14 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5662
Location: Space, the final frontier
Highlights from my Mass Effect playthrough


alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
bobby hill
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: science dance
:lol: oh dear

T.R.O.
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 5:30 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3269
Location: Berlin
Narcosis

