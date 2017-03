LTJ_Nukem wrote: Danny wrote: LTJ_Nukem wrote: Completely finished Final Fantasy XV. It's the best FF game since IX imo. Little bits of Titanfall here and there, but it's just not very engaging. Lots of Battlefront and Battlefield 1 too.



I've just started on Final Fantasy XV, so far it's been pretty good. Not you're typical FF, but pretty good. I've just started on Final Fantasy XV, so far it's been pretty good. Not you're typical FF, but pretty good.



Yeah it's more like XIV than any other I've played. They've got the goofy charm down to a T though Yeah it's more like XIV than any other I've played. They've got the goofy charm down to a T though



I gave up on it, because I had no idea where to go anymore. I wanted to do subquests, but had a very hard time navigating to the right places. I switched to Star Ocean - Integrity and Faithlessness, which I enjoyed a lot, but was way too short.

I'm now playing Final Fantasy worlds and that's pretty cool I have to say. Very old school, but that's part of the charm of the game. I've only just started, so still need to find out what the idea is, but so far, so good!

