Fandango Baglips
PostPosted: Wed Nov 02, 2016 10:37 pm 
Joined: Thu Sep 30, 2004 9:05 pm
Posts: 20561
Location: NSB spokesman 2012.
Just bought dying light. It's ok but boring me and I've had opportunity to put it on and couldn't be bothered.

Also bought until dawn and the division. Not even put the division in the machine yet and had it about a month.

I should probably get the DS3 content that just came out
alex_virr
PostPosted: Sun Nov 06, 2016 12:18 pm 
Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25148
Location: technaux
dying light gets really good later on. worth sticking with.

been playing new deus ex and I love it.

Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Tue Nov 08, 2016 12:45 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3216
Location: Berlin

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
jprime
PostPosted: Mon Nov 21, 2016 6:09 pm 
Joined: Wed Mar 02, 2005 2:20 am
Posts: 3814
Location: Comox Valley, Canada
Titanfall 2 now for the campaign, I don't think the MP is for me. Last Guardian on Dec 6.

Image

JPRIME on SOUNDCLOUD
TWITTER
Facebork
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Nov 24, 2016 1:59 pm 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9429
Location: Manchester
Battlefield 1. Hearthstone. Myself.

Image
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Thu Nov 24, 2016 3:54 pm 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2627
Location: hidden in madness
battlefield1

wasteland 2 :-D :-D

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Sat Nov 26, 2016 1:54 am 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3216
Location: Berlin
http://store.steampowered.com/app/469820/

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Robert The Bulverser
PostPosted: Mon Dec 26, 2016 6:22 pm 
Joined: Fri Jun 16, 2006 9:41 pm
Posts: 12012
Location: Yer mum.
Watoo wrote:
Battlefield 1. Hearthstone. Myself.


Finally got BF1 on the PC, but am having ludicrous ping issues.

Synthetic Aperture (NSBRadio) - breakbeat, dnb - 1st & 3rd Wednesdays 9-11pm GMT
Beyond Control (Voice FM, Southampton 103.9FM) - strictly techno - every Sat 11pm-1am
The Precipice (Brap FM) - techno, breakbeat, dnb, psytrance, downtempo, etc - now retired, but archives available here.
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Tue Dec 27, 2016 8:27 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2627
Location: hidden in madness
am nowt enjoying just dance....

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Wed Dec 28, 2016 12:57 pm 
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5611
Location: Space, the final frontier
Completely finished Final Fantasy XV. It's the best FF game since IX imo. Little bits of Titanfall here and there, but it's just not very engaging. Lots of Battlefront and Battlefield 1 too.

Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
