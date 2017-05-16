HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 9:32 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2183
Location: science dance

bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Apr 21, 2017 9:47 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2183
Location: science dance
:love: adam neely

Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu May 04, 2017 3:06 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6242
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
after all these years propellerheads have finally added vst support to reason 9.5



might have to switch back now

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri May 05, 2017 5:44 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17841
Location: synth
i liked reason in 2001

then it got all gangly

this shit here is amazing:



http://websdr.org/

online radio scannerz

like this:

http://websdr.ewi.utwente.nl:8901/



cool

as

fuck
Lightshapers
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue May 16, 2017 9:31 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6242
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
TT_ wrote:
i liked reason in 2001




ye me too been rocking cubase/nuendo/logic for a while now but from a work flow/sketch pad/speed perspective being able to chuck the mpc software,komplete + waves all within reason floats my boat :tuna:


be interesting to see how well its going to deal with multiple instances of ram and processor hungry vst/audio channels and midi out though

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
