It is currently Sat Apr 08, 2017 3:03 am




TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:57 pm 
Image
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Wed Mar 01, 2017 12:37 am 
Image
MrNobody01
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Mar 02, 2017 5:37 pm 
have anyone tried/used this?

Image

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sat Mar 04, 2017 10:30 pm 
"I did some sketches" :fool:



will go there in June, they'll play some new tunes from the IRCAM-Crew and some oldschool riddims by Boulez :badger:

OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:23 am 
TT_ wrote:
Image

mrs oily boobz met pg at real world when she was doing a project
i asked her for a geekon
apparently
"the chef does lovely veggie food"
:yesyes:

bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sun Mar 05, 2017 10:26 am 
T.R.O. wrote:
"I did some sketches" :fool:

the first quick sketch is always the freshest
(before you work the idea to death)

bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:05 am 
Image
http://strictlypaper.com/blog/2017/03/miniature-analogue-papercraft-synthesizers-by-dan-mcpharlin/

bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Mon Apr 03, 2017 8:25 am 
Image
Silver Apples live in Los Angeles, 1968. "In this shot you can see I have the oscillators mounted horizontally in plywood along with echo units, wah pedal, and so on. Here I am playing the 'lead' oscillator with my right hand, keying in rhythm oscillators with my elbow on the telegraph keys, changing the volume on an amp with my left hand, and singing. This was typical.”

TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:48 am 
:yesyes: :yesyes: :yesyes: :yesyes:

it looks cool but probly sounded awful
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 1:49 am 
bobby hill wrote:
TT_ wrote:
Image

mrs oily boobz met pg at real world when she was doing a project
i asked her for a geekon
apparently
"the chef does lovely veggie food"
:yesyes:


of course he does the well paid bastard
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Apr 04, 2017 10:18 am 
TT_ wrote:
:yesyes: :yesyes: :yesyes: :yesyes:

it looks cool but probly sounded awful

dunno bout live (obv.) but the first album is aces

like neu! and jefferson airplane on the wall of death at a country fair
but good

Dan Badbro_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 1:34 pm 
This feels like visiting Daddy at werk

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Apr 07, 2017 11:28 pm 
Image
