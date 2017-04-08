Forum Veteran

Silver Apples live in Los Angeles, 1968. "In this shot you can see I have the oscillators mounted horizontally in plywood along with echo units, wah pedal, and so on. Here I am playing the 'lead' oscillator with my right hand, keying in rhythm oscillators with my elbow on the telegraph keys, changing the volume on an amp with my left hand, and singing. This was typical."

