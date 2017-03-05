Forum Veteran

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am

Posts: 3246

Location: Berlin









will go there in June, they'll play some new tunes from the IRCAM-Crew and some oldschool riddims by Boulez "I did some sketches"will go there in June, they'll play some new tunes from the IRCAM-Crew and some oldschool riddims by Boulez

_________________

OUT NOW:

Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]

T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]

DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]

Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]



T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud

furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud

_________________OUT NOW:Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]



