It is currently Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:23 am




TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:17 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
jean michele ?
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:07 am 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3243
Location: Berlin
lol

It was Lady Gaga's keyboarder at Superbowl.

TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:53 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
ah yes, the synth forum has caught onto this one

apparently they cost 20K
mu_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:44 pm 
Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38359
jean never thought his passions for music would take him this far. years ago, when fixing his modular synth, he began to unravel the secrets of the universe when he discovered his patchbay was connected with a mysterious set of chassis connectors the likes he had never seen before. The strange configuration of poles and metal engravings reminded him of egyptian heiroglyphics, extruded as chromium-plated push-pull mechanisms. what was even stranger is that he began to notice the same configurations in the venues he was performing in every week.

the following months after his discovery led to extraordinary events that would change the course of his life. one day, when deciding he would get to the bottom of this, he got down on his knees in the dj booth of a particular obtuse underground venue he was accustomed to playing at, and pulled the thing right of the wall. The hole he revealed began to widen and engulf him in darkness. the only reference point he could sense now was the socket in his hand, and the cabling it was connected to. as he started to yank the cable, he felt himself move forward an an indescribable speed, with increasing momentum.

what seemed like years later, he finally felt himself slow. a flashing white light appeared in front of him, blinking to the rhythm of the faint sound of greek trance music. what year is it, he thought to himself. the light began to get bigger and bigger, until he finally realised he was about to enter another world.

emerging from a piano anus, a flagellating figure rubbing up against a pile of discarded electronics was emitting the strangest of sounds. at first he thought he was at a white supremacist rally, or a thunderdome, the flashing lights searing his darkness-soaked eyes. a distant crowd surrounded him emitting the sound of testosterone evaporating.

he could not take it for much longer. he was in some kind of hell, he was sure of it, and darkness right now seemed much better than light. returning into his piano anus cave, he began to weep.

taken from the wikipedia page of lady gaga's keyboardist
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:31 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2101
Location: science dance
please can 'piano anus' be referred to as 'pianus' henceforth

TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:00 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
mu_ wrote:
jean never thought his passions for music would take him this far. years ago, when fixing his modular synth, he began to unravel the secrets of the universe when he discovered his patchbay was connected with a mysterious set of chassis connectors the likes he had never seen before. The strange configuration of poles and metal engravings reminded him of egyptian heiroglyphics, extruded as chromium-plated push-pull mechanisms. what was even stranger is that he began to notice the same configurations in the venues he was performing in every week.

the following months after his discovery led to extraordinary events that would change the course of his life. one day, when deciding he would get to the bottom of this, he got down on his knees in the dj booth of a particular obtuse underground venue he was accustomed to playing at, and pulled the thing right of the wall. The hole he revealed began to widen and engulf him in darkness. the only reference point he could sense now was the socket in his hand, and the cabling it was connected to. as he started to yank the cable, he felt himself move forward an an indescribable speed, with increasing momentum.

what seemed like years later, he finally felt himself slow. a flashing white light appeared in front of him, blinking to the rhythm of the faint sound of greek trance music. what year is it, he thought to himself. the light began to get bigger and bigger, until he finally realised he was about to enter another world.

emerging from a piano anus, a flagellating figure rubbing up against a pile of discarded electronics was emitting the strangest of sounds. at first he thought he was at a white supremacist rally, or a thunderdome, the flashing lights searing his darkness-soaked eyes. a distant crowd surrounded him emitting the sound of testosterone evaporating.

he could not take it for much longer. he was in some kind of hell, he was sure of it, and darkness right now seemed much better than light. returning into his piano anus cave, he began to weep.

taken from the wikipedia page of lady gaga's keyboardist


pretty much my life every day tbh
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 4:01 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
Image
mu_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:40 pm 
Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38359
playstation 5
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:50 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
actually its a yamaha DMP7 and accompanying PLS1

DMP7 is first ever yamaha digital mixer

PLS1 is a programmable line selector, a sort of weird midi driven patchbay which would automatically plug one of 4 synths into each of the mixers 8 inputs

I've got a DMP7 and Obvs now require the PLS1

exciting stuff i know
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:48 am 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3243
Location: Berlin
:ugeek:

http://www.arte.tv/guide/en/057383-000- ... notre-dame

T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:47 pm 
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3243
Location: Berlin
:sus:


TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:12 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
T.R.O. wrote:
:sus:




thats truly awful

I love it
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:57 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth
Mr air windows has decided to give all his plugs away for free and ask that people donate what they can

he's a fucking DON

his plug totape4 is AMAZING

his geekon factor is into previously uncharted depths and RISING

http://www.airwindows.com/
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:10 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17655
Location: synth


