jean never thought his passions for music would take him this far. years ago, when fixing his modular synth, he began to unravel the secrets of the universe when he discovered his patchbay was connected with a mysterious set of chassis connectors the likes he had never seen before. The strange configuration of poles and metal engravings reminded him of egyptian heiroglyphics, extruded as chromium-plated push-pull mechanisms. what was even stranger is that he began to notice the same configurations in the venues he was performing in every week.



the following months after his discovery led to extraordinary events that would change the course of his life. one day, when deciding he would get to the bottom of this, he got down on his knees in the dj booth of a particular obtuse underground venue he was accustomed to playing at, and pulled the thing right of the wall. The hole he revealed began to widen and engulf him in darkness. the only reference point he could sense now was the socket in his hand, and the cabling it was connected to. as he started to yank the cable, he felt himself move forward an an indescribable speed, with increasing momentum.



what seemed like years later, he finally felt himself slow. a flashing white light appeared in front of him, blinking to the rhythm of the faint sound of greek trance music. what year is it, he thought to himself. the light began to get bigger and bigger, until he finally realised he was about to enter another world.



emerging from a piano anus, a flagellating figure rubbing up against a pile of discarded electronics was emitting the strangest of sounds. at first he thought he was at a white supremacist rally, or a thunderdome, the flashing lights searing his darkness-soaked eyes. a distant crowd surrounded him emitting the sound of testosterone evaporating.



he could not take it for much longer. he was in some kind of hell, he was sure of it, and darkness right now seemed much better than light. returning into his piano anus cave, he began to weep.



