bobby hill wrote: something you swiped from a tramp on putney bridge road ?



no this is the box for an EMS synthi A - this is an uber cool modular synth in a suitcase



if james bond had a modular.......



this is the first one i've ever seen with the original packaging hence geekon dfactor off the dscale







one of the reasons i am obsessed with these things is that like me, they were born in putney



peter zinovieff founded the company partly by selling one of his wife's tiara's



