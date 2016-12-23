HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: NSB RADIO - BREAKS & BEATS RADIO - THE WORLDS BIGGEST BREAKBEAT RADIO...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Fri Dec 23, 2016 1:20 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 74 of 74
  [ 1103 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1 ... 70, 71, 72, 73, 74
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
T.R.O.
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Wed Dec 14, 2016 2:41 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3215
Location: Berlin
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid ... 8201615703

_________________
OUT NOW:
Journeyman & Barrcode - Feel The Rhythm (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
T.R.O. - No Name [VIM Bronze]
DiGiTroLL - White Glove (T.R.O. remix) [VIM Bronze]
Dr. Schmidt - Dynamo (T.R.O. remix) [Maschinen Musik]

T.R.O. on Twitter, on Soundcloud
furioso-records.de, Furioso on Soundcloud
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Fri Dec 16, 2016 6:07 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
FFS

now this here, this here, is as rar as rarcking harse shart:

GEEKON FACTOR OFF THE SCALE


Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Sun Dec 18, 2016 1:34 pm 
Online
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2060
Location: science dance
something you swiped from a tramp on putney bridge road ?

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:17 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
bobby hill wrote:
something you swiped from a tramp on putney bridge road ?


no this is the box for an EMS synthi A - this is an uber cool modular synth in a suitcase

if james bond had a modular.......

this is the first one i've ever seen with the original packaging hence geekon dfactor off the dscale

Image

one of the reasons i am obsessed with these things is that like me, they were born in putney

peter zinovieff founded the company partly by selling one of his wife's tiara's

they also made the VCS3 which is the main synth used on dark side of the moon - in particular "on the run"
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:19 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth


Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
El Huracan
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 4:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jun 24, 2003 3:10 pm
Posts: 21804
Location: Trollpatrol
The plumps have a Synthi.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:35 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
El Huracan wrote:
The plumps have a Synthi.



ITS EL HURACAN !

IT REALLY IS XMAS

PUTTING THE ARSE INTO CHRISTMARSE
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
bobby hill
 Post subject: Re: get ur geek on
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:29 pm 
Online
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2060
Location: science dance
sample the suitcase

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 74 of 74
  [ 1103 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1 ... 70, 71, 72, 73, 74

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » PRODUCTION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bobby hill and 1 guest

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk