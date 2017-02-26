HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:48 pm




future-dnb
PostPosted: Thu Mar 08, 2012 10:59 pm 
The Futurednb Podcast - Episode #015

Welcome to the The Futurednb Podcast.

Episode #015 features hit tracks from Mind Vortex, High Contrast and Moving Fusion along with moody, dark upfront tracks from Freeze and Konichi. Also a new track from PA, serious basslines from Flat-T, Die & Break, Enei and the rolling sounds of Northern Lights, Three20, Packer & Rhodes plus many more.

Mixed by DJ Flood.

Download / Subscribe - http://www.Futurednb.net/podcast
Previous Episodes - http://www.Mixcloud.com/futurednbpodcast

You can now listen to this podcast on your mobile phone. Try the Futurednb.net | Music App - Available on iPhone and Android 2.2 handsets - http://www.Futurednb.net/app

If you have any questions about the show or you would like your music featured on a podcast please contact DJ Flood - http://www.Futurednb.net/djflood


Website / Social:

Drum and Bass | Dubstep | Bass Music

http://www.Futurednb.net
http://www.Twitter.com/futurednb
http://www.YouTube.com/futurednb
http://www.Mixcloud.com/futurednb
http://www.Facebook.com/futurednb
http://www.Soundcloud.com/futurednb

