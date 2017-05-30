HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: ...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Tue May 30, 2017 5:25 pm




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 5 of 5
  [ 71 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4, 5
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
ag4111
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 11:04 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108261
Location: 20%
I would prefer cunt sat on my tongue rather than in my eyes to be fair.

_________________
Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 11:36 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72926
Location: Rugnut
Sheepcuntonyourtongue

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
hubie
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 11:53 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2006 6:24 pm
Posts: 43557
Location: 0121 do one, maximum bonners, etc
I wear a ring that my parents gave me as a 18th bday present; a watch that I tend to get compliments on all the time, despite the fact it's scuffed up from when Splarty beat me up in Fulham once; and occasionally a beanie hat if it's cold. That's it though, I think.

Understated is best imo.

I used to wear caps a lot but Angelrah tells me off when I wear them these days :(

_________________
hubiesounds.com | hubie mixes | hubie gigs | hubiesounds archives
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
doughnut
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 12:39 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm
Posts: 72926
Location: Rugnut
I wear a wedding ring, a chunky silver necklace and usually a chunky silver bracelet although I took it off and can't get it back on, a watch when the battery is good or the strap isn't broken, hats, scarves, sunglasses.

Mostly not in an accessory type way though. Sometimes I wear a scarf in an accessory stylee, but the rest are either practical or a permanent adornment of some sort.

_________________
Oh look I has signature

Image

Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai

One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here, don't hold your breath though ;)
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
NapSak
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 2:03 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Feb 14, 2006 1:52 am
Posts: 5327
Location: DECK DOCTOR HQ - Repairing/Servicing DJ Equipment
Pair of socks and a smile for me..
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
innocent bystander
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 11:32 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Wed Jul 09, 2003 2:59 pm
Posts: 42330
Location: getting it wrong
Biggles wrote:
Are there any males on here who would describe themselves as 'someone who accessorises'?


i suppose i do. i wear a watch, a silver bracelet that was my dad's, then my mum's, then my stepdad's, then a turk called hassan's, then a dutchman called edward's then mine. like the pulp fiction watch but (hopefully) less kept-up-his-ass action.

i have long been a proponent of the baseball cap, especially since the beard, but am erring more towards a nice herringbone flatcap.

i also match my trainers to my tshirt.

when you have a face like mine, you have to make the effort.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
fayelord
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Fri Feb 24, 2012 11:52 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2004 8:16 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: With me GaryRobotLegs
I don't like vanity........accessories suggest vanity.......I don't look in mirrors apart from when I brush my teeth........I don't wear jewellry coz I don't like the feel of it ......I wear whatever clothes are easiest to reach off my floor...........seriously...I'm nicer than I sound!!!
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
fayelord
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Sat Feb 25, 2012 12:15 am 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sun Jan 04, 2004 8:16 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: With me GaryRobotLegs
DJJD - wrote:
Fox shit cologne.


My dog would LOVE that.......

DJJD - wrote:
pocketsized Ray mears.


I would Love that..........
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
alex_virr
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Sun Feb 26, 2012 1:17 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu Jan 29, 2004 6:13 pm
Posts: 25168
Location: technaux
Image

_________________
Strontium Music

Image

SOUNDCLOUD | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | TUMBLR
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
TT_
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Sun Feb 26, 2012 3:12 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17853
Location: synth
youthful_implants wrote:
Image

alex has jamjar lids in his ears and is dating dev's alt cousin???

speaking of dev
heres one for binplants, i knowwwww you gonna dig this:
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Watoo
 Post subject: Re: Men: Accessories
PostPosted: Tue May 30, 2017 12:12 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9550
Location: Manchester
Paint me beautiful.

_________________
Image
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 5 of 5
  [ 71 posts ]  Go to page Previous  1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Board index » OFF TOPIC » OFF TOPIC

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 4 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk