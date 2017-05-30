Biggles wrote:

Are there any males on here who would describe themselves as 'someone who accessorises'?

i suppose i do. i wear a watch, a silver bracelet that was my dad's, then my mum's, then my stepdad's, then a turk called hassan's, then a dutchman called edward's then mine. like the pulp fiction watch but (hopefully) less kept-up-his-ass action.i have long been a proponent of the baseball cap, especially since the beard, but am erring more towards a nice herringbone flatcap.i also match my trainers to my tshirt.when you have a face like mine, you have to make the effort.