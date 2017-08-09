HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Wed Aug 09, 2017 10:24 pm




Author Message
bobby hill
PostPosted: Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:42 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2205
Location: science dance
better call saul - still
american gods
fargo - again

haven't twin peaked coz it's on sky

ag4111
PostPosted: Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:59 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108294
Location: 20%
Top films! :p

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
bobby hill
PostPosted: Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:07 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2205
Location: science dance
:tut:
longform serial drama is the new cinema

Lightshapers
PostPosted: Mon Jul 10, 2017 3:42 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6272
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
alien covenant was shite
wonder woman was shite
free fire wasnt quite so shite
thought gold and live by night werent too bad tbqfh

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
TT_
PostPosted: Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:09 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
The witch - superb film
MrNobody01
PostPosted: Tue Jul 11, 2017 9:07 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2742
Location: hidden in madness
Shortcuts

wristcutters

ghost in a shell (2017 version)

AppleSeed Ex Machina

T.R.O.
PostPosted: Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:59 am 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3304
Location: Berlin
GitS looked good, but plot changes were disappointing.

TT_
PostPosted: Wed Jul 12, 2017 11:58 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Sharknado 15
TT_
PostPosted: Sat Jul 15, 2017 1:16 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18043
Location: synth
Sharknado 16
T.R.O.
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:33 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 11:31 am
Posts: 3304
Location: Berlin
Dunkirk at IMAX

LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 4:49 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5715
Location: Space, the final frontier
Alien Covenant was OK. Better than Prometheus, but full of stupid shit. Probably worse than any of the other Alien films though (including Resurrection).

Supernova from 2004 is incredibly shit and also incredibly entertaining.

Operation Dunkirk, aka a Dunkirk cash-in, is also massively shit.

ag4111
PostPosted: Wed Aug 09, 2017 7:06 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108294
Location: 20%
The Emoji Movie

