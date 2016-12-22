HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Thu Dec 22, 2016 10:23 pm




Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Mon Oct 24, 2016 2:41 pm 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21955
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
Ex_Machina

Key cards :|

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


Watoo
PostPosted: Tue Dec 13, 2016 10:11 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9416
Location: Manchester
MrNobody01 wrote:
Safety Not Guaranteed

http://www.imdb.com/video/imdb/vi269363 ... _=tt_ov_vi

very good very good :-)


Thanks for the recommend! And whoever recommended Kubo.

Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Wed Dec 14, 2016 8:44 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21955
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
JFK to 911 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick

Watch on youtubes

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


MrNobody01
PostPosted: Wed Dec 14, 2016 9:38 am 
Joined: Sat Mar 10, 2007 11:28 am
Posts: 2624
Location: hidden in madness
Not a film but very nice Dokumentary series about HIP HOP..

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4130418/?ref_=nv_sr_1

fastOsloW sundays 11-13 gmt
let fastOsloW be your dj: fastoslow@mr-nobody.net
fastosloW on myspace: http://www.myspace.com/fastoslow
dont hide the madness.
Image

new mix you can have ;)

Link to track on SoundCloud
Lightshapers
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 3:10 pm 
Joined: Mon Sep 20, 2010 10:54 am
Posts: 6200
Location: ooga chaka ooga chaka ooga ooga ooga chaka
rogue one was ney bad at all :shock:

https://soundcloud.com/lightshapers
https://soundcloud.com/lombardiandkostello
BLista
PostPosted: Mon Dec 19, 2016 3:39 pm 
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2006 12:37 pm
Posts: 45980
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
JFK to 911 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick

Watch on youtubes

noice
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:15 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
grimsby

rank

stupid

very funny
Dan Badbro_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 1:55 am 
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 9:45 pm
Posts: 21955
Location: Makes U think, doesn't it?
BLista wrote:
Dan Badbro_ wrote:
JFK to 911 - Everything is a Rich Man's Trick

Watch on youtubes

noice


He loses it a bit towards the end... should have stopped 40 mins earlier imo

~Lander~ wrote:
I don't want too many sparkles in this


TT_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 12:53 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
One of the things about the tinfoil YouTube vidz is that they're always way too fucking long
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 5:17 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108167
Location: 20%
Grimsby was about as funny as TamTam's ballsack. Hang on, that doesn't work......

Image
Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 6:06 pm 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 17370
Location: synth
But Betty when you saw my ballsack you laughed for a week
bobby hill
PostPosted: Thu Dec 22, 2016 7:31 pm 
Joined: Fri Nov 11, 2005 7:26 pm
Posts: 2060
Location: science dance
MrNobody01 wrote:
Not a film but very nice Dokumentary series about HIP HOP..

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4130418/?ref_=nv_sr_1


:seen:

Image
