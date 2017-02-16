Noob

Joined: Thu Jul 28, 2011 8:01 pm

Posts: 26

Location: Budapest





Besides introducing our hommies and local fellows from the Carpathian Basin area and thus representing the Budapest funk sound, we've always been ready to look out of our own neighbourhood.... Have already been messing up with our friends in Australia, Canada, and all around in Europe... So, it's time to drive our attention to the UK again and see what Exeter's been cooking...



Cop Dat Shit EP by El Bomba



01. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit

02. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (Niels Philips remix)

03. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (J-Sound remix)

04. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (Ez Icarus remix)







for having a listen right now; don't hesitate to go...





Link to track on SoundCloud



reactions so far...



Rusty B [All Good Funk Alliance]:

"The J-Sound Remix is banging..."



BadboE [Breakbeat Paradise Recordings]:

"Phat EP here. Cool original and some strong remixes! Love the Niles Philips remix..."



CMC [Manmade]:

"j-sound made it on this one for me!"



Johnny Pluse [Bula Beats]:

"like this version, big tunes"



Father Funk [Tremendo]:

"Bangin release, love the Niles Philips mix"



Csucsu [Dubszekhaz]:

"Strong original track with fat beats and basslines"



Rory Hoy [Ram Skank Records, Funk Weapons]:

"Niles' Remix is really nice!"



Doctor Hooka [NSB radio, UK]:

"EL BOMBA!!!!!!! Just damn funky, and some serious remixes as well. J-Sound's is BIG!!"



Mash & Munkee [Hero Records]:

"I like the niles philips remix"



Mick [BigM Productions]:

"Great release. Supported! Most use for the J-Sound Remix."



Dr. Best [Rockit]:

"he remixes by NILES PHILIPS and J-SOUND are my favourites here! both are great!"



Basement Freaks [Bombastic Jam, Jalapeno Records]:

"Nice beats"



Corp [Basdeonbass]:

"Nice!"



DJ MAARS [Booty Fruit]:

"Nice release boys, all versions bringing something fresh to the table, I like!"



Macho [Breaks.sk]:

"j-sound rmx is cool !"



Sammy Senior [Ghetto Funk]:

"Great Track! hard to choose a favorite, all the remixes have great style and compliment the original. and great work on the remixes.. J-sounds version is superb!"



Gemini Bros [BigM Productions]:

"great release guys! cheers from bucharest"



Timothy Wisdom [Bombastic Jam, ReSoul Records]:

"Love the vibe of the Niles Philips Remix. The J-Sound remix also has some quality sounds."



DJ Wash [Wash The System]

"nice remixes. Just met El Bomba in Exeter. Nice guy. And got talent too. Dig his beats a long time."



Dj Agent 86 [Chopshop, Lightspeed Recordings]:

"nice remixes. Just met El Bomba in Exeter. Nice guy. And got talent too. Dig his beats a long time."



Zamali [Timewarp Music]:

"You probably already know i'm not a fan of wobble bass & ghetto funk style but the Niles Philips remix does it prettywell for me for that's the one i'll play & support for sure "



Fuzzbox Inc. [Bombastic Jam, Radical Mixtapes]:

"phat release, all about j-sound remix fellas"



Jamie [Distorsion Records]:

"Nice release friends!!"



Spinforth [Ghetto Funk, Scour Records]:

"Ace El Bomba release on Must Beat. All about the J-Sound remix for my ears..love those keys"



Quincy Jointz [Timewarp Music, 8th Dimension Records]:

"Niles Philips remix is outstanding (full points for this one). Its damn funky, groovy and kind of timeless. No other is near as good as this one." Children of the rhythm,Besides introducing our hommies and local fellows from the Carpathian Basin area and thus representing the Budapest funk sound, we've always been ready to look out of our own neighbourhood.... Have already been messing up with our friends in Australia, Canada, and all around in Europe... So, it's time to drive our attention to the UK again and see what Exeter's been cooking...by El Bomba01. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit02. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (Niels Philips remix)03. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (J-Sound remix)04. El Bomba - Cop Dat Shit (Ez Icarus remix)for having a listen right now; don't hesitate to go...reactions so far...[All Good Funk Alliance]:"The J-Sound Remix is banging..."[Breakbeat Paradise Recordings]:"Phat EP here. Cool original and some strong remixes! Love the Niles Philips remix..."[Manmade]:"j-sound made it on this one for me!"[Bula Beats]:"like this version, big tunes"[Tremendo]:"Bangin release, love the Niles Philips mix"[Dubszekhaz]:"Strong original track with fat beats and basslines"[Ram Skank Records, Funk Weapons]:"Niles' Remix is really nice!"[NSB radio, UK]:"EL BOMBA!!!!!!! Just damn funky, and some serious remixes as well. J-Sound's is BIG!!"[Hero Records]:"I like the niles philips remix"[BigM Productions]:"Great release. Supported! Most use for the J-Sound Remix."[Rockit]:"he remixes by NILES PHILIPS and J-SOUND are my favourites here! both are great!"[Bombastic Jam, Jalapeno Records]:"Nice beats"[Basdeonbass]:"Nice!"[Booty Fruit]:"Nice release boys, all versions bringing something fresh to the table, I like!"[Breaks.sk]:"j-sound rmx is cool !"[Ghetto Funk]:"Great Track! hard to choose a favorite, all the remixes have great style and compliment the original. and great work on the remixes.. J-sounds version is superb!"[BigM Productions]:"great release guys! cheers from bucharest"[Bombastic Jam, ReSoul Records]:"Love the vibe of the Niles Philips Remix. The J-Sound remix also has some quality sounds."[Wash The System]"nice remixes. Just met El Bomba in Exeter. Nice guy. And got talent too. Dig his beats a long time."[Chopshop, Lightspeed Recordings]:"nice remixes. Just met El Bomba in Exeter. Nice guy. And got talent too. Dig his beats a long time."[Timewarp Music]:[Bombastic Jam, Radical Mixtapes]:"phat release, all about j-sound remix fellas"[Distorsion Records]:"Nice release friends!!"[Ghetto Funk, Scour Records]:"Ace El Bomba release on Must Beat. All about the J-Sound remix for my ears..love those keys"[Timewarp Music, 8th Dimension Records]:"Niles Philips remix is outstanding (full points for this one). Its damn funky, groovy and kind of timeless. No other is near as good as this one."

_________________





_________________



