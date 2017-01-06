Forum Veteran

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 2:51 pm

Posts: 72878

Location: Rugnut

Jung wrote: dtism wrote: ...not without reason though, mostly, imo.

tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa (& mono) have been annoying the natives for a while.



And, do you really think he was fun to have around? Really?

You must've been here long enough to realise that this forum would cease to exist without trolling. It's hardly as though the thriving breakbeat scene is keeping people coming back is it?



Ban everyone but the sensible people and all we will be left with is Quest and Daniella Downs You must've been here long enough to realise that this forum would cease to exist without trolling. It's hardly as though the thriving breakbeat scene is keeping people coming back is it?Ban everyone but the sensible people and all we will be left with is Quest and Daniella Downs

I hear what you're saying. But there are trolls and there are irritating twats. I think like you say, nearly all of us troll each other to some extent, no one's trying to eradicate that. tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa has been an irritating twat, at best, so far.



And I think there is potentially still more to this forum than trolling alone (even if the breaks related chat is thin on the ground these days), I think to some degree the trolling might be stifling the other stuff. We need more lol and less troll I hear what you're saying. But there are trolls and there are irritating twats. I think like you say, nearly all of us troll each other to some extent, no one's trying to eradicate that. tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa has been an irritating twat, at best, so far.And I think there is potentially still more to this forum than trolling alone (even if the breaks related chat is thin on the ground these days), I think to some degree the trolling might be stifling the other stuff. We need more lol and less troll

_________________

Oh look I has signature







Don't bother following me on twitter or befriending me on facebook unless of course you want to. kthxbai



, don't hold your breath though _________________ One day you know I might even record a mix, and when I do it will be here , don't hold your breath though



