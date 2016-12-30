HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:42 pm




doughnut
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 1:53 pm 
Jung wrote:
dtism wrote:
...not without reason though, mostly, imo.
tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa (& mono) have been annoying the natives for a while.

And, do you really think he was fun to have around? Really?

You must've been here long enough to realise that this forum would cease to exist without trolling. It's hardly as though the thriving breakbeat scene is keeping people coming back is it? :lol:

Ban everyone but the sensible people and all we will be left with is Quest and Daniella Downs :|

I hear what you're saying. But there are trolls and there are irritating twats. I think like you say, nearly all of us troll each other to some extent, no one's trying to eradicate that. tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa has been an irritating twat, at best, so far.

And I think there is potentially still more to this forum than trolling alone (even if the breaks related chat is thin on the ground these days), I think to some degree the trolling might be stifling the other stuff. We need more lol and less troll ;)

ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:04 pm 
I've never trolled anyone

Bin Jesus wrote:
doughnut
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:08 pm 
ag4111 wrote:
I've never trolled anyone

Are you trying to manipulate me in to asking you to define trolling?

ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:09 pm 
Define trolling

Bin Jesus wrote:
nic_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:13 pm 
:lol:

fractal conversation imo
:crack:

this forum is founded on 59% trolling 40% loling 1% 'brakes'

not one single person in offtopic has any interest in brakes - whcih i wot makes it good imo.

imagine how bad it could be.

someone said to me
how did you meet mu_ ?
on a breaks forum
they lold and didnt beleiove me
it was the true
doughnut
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:14 pm 
ag4111 wrote:
Define trolling
I can't be bothered/don't know, I'm a bad moderator. You can fire me now.

shaman
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:14 pm 
Couldn't be bothered to find a relevant thread

Quote:
A schoolboy sports enthusiast died in a pool of blood near a crowded playground after being stabbed in daylight by another youngster.

Leroy James, the youngest of 10 teenagers murdered in the capital this year, was left slumped against a park wall yesterday as young children played nearby.

Horrified witnesses described the youngster as "sweet" as they said Leroy's father was "in bits" as paramedics failed to revive him at the scene in Enfield, north London.

With two further teenage stabbings on Oxford Street - Britain's busiest shopping area - last night, Scotland Yard moved to dismiss fears that London was in the grip of a wave of gang violence.


http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/cr ... 39819.html

nic_
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:15 pm 
:(

ponders end
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:15 pm 
RIP tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa

Bin Jesus wrote:
shaman
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:17 pm 
David Cameron was quoted as saying 'so what. shit happens.'

doughnut
PostPosted: Thu Aug 18, 2011 2:20 pm 
shaman wrote:
Couldn't be bothered to find a relevant thread

Quote:
A schoolboy sports enthusiast died in a pool of blood near a crowded playground after being stabbed in daylight by another youngster.

Leroy James, the youngest of 10 teenagers murdered in the capital this year, was left slumped against a park wall yesterday as young children played nearby.

Horrified witnesses described the youngster as "sweet" as they said Leroy's father was "in bits" as paramedics failed to revive him at the scene in Enfield, north London.

With two further teenage stabbings on Oxford Street - Britain's busiest shopping area - last night, Scotland Yard moved to dismiss fears that London was in the grip of a wave of gang violence.


http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/cr ... 39819.html

That is tragic. :(

mu_
PostPosted: Fri Aug 19, 2011 7:12 am 
nu skool breaks sounds like childrens morning live tv when you tell people now. i think maybe a cover story should be made like one day i collapsed in the park and nic saved my life
TT_
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 12:45 pm 
mourinho wrote:
cant someone just change everything he posts to say something else? that was funny. let nic do it though.



wasn't joel previously mourinho ???
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Fri Dec 30, 2016 1:11 pm 
^^ Joel aka noiseboy aka boy who couldn't handle his K? Jah think so.

All I want for Christmas is tetchsteppa aka darktech is the real tetchsteppa b2b monobkt

alex_virr wrote:
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk