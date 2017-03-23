HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
REGISTER  :  LOGIN  :  OFF TOPIC  :  NEW USERS  :  FORUM INFO
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
Go to NSB Radio - Online Breakbeat Radio Station
ON NOW :: KICK'N IT W/ BTZ AKA SNEAKER & THE DRYER - LIVE ON NSBRADIO.CO.UK...
  192K STREAM Launch Radio in WinAMP Launch Radio in Windows Media Player Launch Radio in RealPlayer Launch Radio in iTunes Launch Web Player
SHOW TIMETABLE : CHAT ROOM : DOWNLOAD MP3 ARCHIVES
It is currently Thu Mar 23, 2017 1:58 am




Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 6 posts ] 
  Previous topic | Next topic 
Author Message
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Tue Aug 31, 2010 7:38 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5652
Location: Space, the final frontier
Broke out the 2 I've got t'other day and been rinsing them incessantly ever since but does anyone know where I may find any more? Or even if there are any more? I've got the 1994 and 1999 ones :woo:

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.


Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on OrkutShare on DiggShare on MySpaceShare on DeliciousShare on Technorati
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Mike Darkfloor
PostPosted: Tue Aug 31, 2010 8:29 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 06, 2004 3:23 am
Posts: 40616
Location: Darkfloor.
He's released a few. Call the Cops is quite good.

_________________
Mantis Radio
Darkfloor Sound - A Record Label
Darkfloor
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Mike Darkfloor
PostPosted: Tue Aug 31, 2010 8:30 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 06, 2004 3:23 am
Posts: 40616
Location: Darkfloor.
http://www.discogs.com/Bassbin-Twins-Ca ... se/1232684

_________________
Mantis Radio
Darkfloor Sound - A Record Label
Darkfloor
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
LTJ_Nukem
PostPosted: Wed Sep 01, 2010 6:17 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Thu May 28, 2009 2:40 pm
Posts: 5652
Location: Space, the final frontier
Cheers me laddo 8)

_________________
Image

alex_virr wrote:
I've probably read more science fiction that you have books of any kind in your entire life.

I've read enough already for 2 lifetimes.
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Mike Darkfloor
PostPosted: Wed Sep 01, 2010 10:10 pm 
Offline
Forum Veteran
Forum Veteran
User avatar

Joined: Tue Jan 06, 2004 3:23 am
Posts: 40616
Location: Darkfloor.
;)

_________________
Mantis Radio
Darkfloor Sound - A Record Label
Darkfloor
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
soundspeedpr
PostPosted: Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:27 am 
Offline
Lurker
Lurker

Joined: Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:22 am
Posts: 1
Can someone possibly email me a copy of Bassbin Twins Live 94 please? I used to own the cd and recently asked Pete Houser a month ago for a copy, but he said he doesn't have it anywhere. I have a junk recording that fades in and out. If anyone has one I'm willing to pay them for an electronic copy of the cd. - Cheers
Top
 Profile  
Reply with quote  
Display posts from previous:  Sort by  
Post new topic Reply to topic  Page 1 of 1
  [ 6 posts ] 

Board index » BREAKS, BEATS, BASS, MUSIC » MUSIC DISCUSSION

All times are UTC [ DST ]

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 2 guests

You cannot post new topics in this forum
You cannot reply to topics in this forum
You cannot edit your posts in this forum
You cannot delete your posts in this forum
You cannot post attachments in this forum

Jump to:  
Powered by iwtf.net & thetwopercent.co.uk