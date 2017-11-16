HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
shaman
PostPosted: Tue Nov 14, 2017 8:39 pm 
Joined: Thu Jul 17, 2003 11:25 pm
Posts: 37713
I used to be on about £35k.

Now it's more like 12K. But it's only 3 days a week and 12K better than the past few years of self employment.

Shame about inflation though...

Look: http://entoptika.co.uk
Like: http://www.facebook.com/entoptika
Follow: http://twitter.com/entoptika
Flick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/entoptika
Buy: http://shop.entoptika.co.uk
Doomo
PostPosted: Wed Nov 15, 2017 11:04 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12140
Location: cuntford
12k would barely cover my mortgage let alone everything else.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
ag4111
PostPosted: Wed Nov 15, 2017 12:09 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
LOAADDDDSSSSSAAAAMOONNNEEEEHHHHHH

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
TT_
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 2:42 am 
Joined: Mon Dec 06, 2004 12:48 am
Posts: 18092
Location: synth
Doomo wrote:
12k would barely cover my mortgage let alone everything else.


6 figures deep ?
Watoo
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 10:14 am 
Joined: Sat Aug 27, 2005 6:04 am
Posts: 9667
Location: Manchester
Betty is paid 80k per year plus 1 pint of proletarian tears per month which he collects himself.

ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 12:02 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
I wish. It’s only half a pint

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
Danny
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 1:15 pm 
Joined: Tue May 15, 2007 10:09 am
Posts: 5855
Location: the Netherlands
oh oh agbetty, ramelam!

Doomo
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 5:32 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 10, 2006 1:39 pm
Posts: 12140
Location: cuntford
TT_ wrote:
Doomo wrote:
12k would barely cover my mortgage let alone everything else.


6 figures deep ?


Yep, but on the lower end of that scale fortunately.

Deep house with a pretty lush vocal. Its actually quite good 8)

Link to track on SoundCloud
ag4111
PostPosted: Thu Nov 16, 2017 8:38 pm 
Joined: Fri Oct 24, 2003 11:11 am
Posts: 108330
Location: 20%
Well done on the injok

Bin Jesus wrote:
Clod has been meeting for illicit blindfold sessions in a dark room with a hot white women he met online.

Jeremy Kyle reveals that clod has in fact been banging not only a dude, but a his own estranged half chinese son from a former interracial marriage that ended so badly it left him bitter and incredibly racist.

Image
