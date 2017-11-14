HOME   :  MUSIC DISCUSSION  :  MIXES & RADIO  :  PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS  :  EVENT LISTINGS
It is currently Tue Nov 14, 2017 11:22 pm




Author Message
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 5:12 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
I need answers cos I think work are fucking me over.

How much is your basic pay (i.e before tax and NI every month?)

Cos it's like trying to get blood out of a stone here.

Clicky for mixes
Image


Strangeluv
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 5:18 pm 
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 2:21 pm
Posts: 10155
Location: Police say consumers should treat with caution any juice labelled as aloe vera which is not purple
check your tax code is correct.... you might be on an emergency tax code if you haven't been working for a bit... this happened to me and i had to claim back the extratax they had taken

http://www.hmrc.gov.uk/incometax/codes-basics.htm ----- here's some info on the codes... if you phone your local tax office with your current code and your NI no they can tell you if you are on the right one i think....

Far away is close at hand in images of elsewhere..........
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 5:41 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
I checked my tax code and all seems well I'm on 647L - this can be used as emergency tax code or

Quote:
647L also happens to be the tax code you’ll get if you are entitled to just the basic Personal Allowance but in this case it is not an emergency code and you will receive the right amount of tax-free pay


It's just that my basic i.e before any deductuions is listed as £1107p/m and this works out to £13,200ish

Also been on this and it says it's wrong :?:

Clicky for mixes
Image
My Name is Gino
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 5:49 pm 
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 3:38 pm
Posts: 10643
Location: London
Salary calculator is your friend. http://www.thesalarycalculator.co.uk/

Gino's April 2013 House Mix

Link to track on SoundCloud
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 5:53 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
dam0 - magik bullet wrote:
Salary calculator is your friend. http://www.thesalarycalculator.co.uk/


Yeah cheers, that's what I have been looking at that makes me think they are wrong.

Clicky for mixes
Image
My Name is Gino
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:03 pm 
Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 3:38 pm
Posts: 10643
Location: London
Maybe phone your tax office? They should be be able to clear it up quickly.

Gino's April 2013 House Mix

Link to track on SoundCloud
Strangeluv
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:19 pm 
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 2:21 pm
Posts: 10155
Location: Police say consumers should treat with caution any juice labelled as aloe vera which is not purple
Speshal wrote:
I checked my tax code and all seems well I'm on 647L - this can be used as emergency tax code or

Quote:
647L also happens to be the tax code you’ll get if you are entitled to just the basic Personal Allowance but in this case it is not an emergency code and you will receive the right amount of tax-free pay


It's just that my basic i.e before any deductuions is listed as £1107p/m and this works out to £13,200ish

Also been on this and it says it's wrong :?:


yea that doesn't sound right at all... i'm pretty sure i was on the same tax code...a call to the tax office sorted this, but make sure they send you the stuff to reclaim any rebates you are entitled to....

Far away is close at hand in images of elsewhere..........
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:36 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
yo!

This website is really good for checking gross to net

http://listentotaxman.com/index.php

At my company the majority of people are on tax code 647L

Did you fill in a P46 when you started or did you hand a P45?

You said your tax code is 674L - is there a 1 or anything on the next line or anything like that?
That effects it slightly.

Are you likely to have earned £6470 to date in previous job?

Your net pay should be roughly £1,080.30 based on listento tax man
hope you get it sorted!
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:38 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
are you in your first month?

You sure they haven't pro rated your first month's pay?

that sounds like payment for 18 days @ £16,000 :)
Top
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:39 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
£16,000 / 260 days (working days in the year)

=£61.53 per day

x 18 = £1107.69

:-)

Did you start on the 3rd of February by any chance?

if not sounds like they think you did!
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 6:53 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
Cheers for all that ^^^^^

Yes I do have a 647/l/1

and I did a P46 and was on income support for the current tax year


Squeaks wrote:

Did you start on the 3rd of February by any chance?



Yes I did funnily enough :lol:

Clicky for mixes
Image
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 7:00 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
Speshal wrote:
Cheers for all that ^^^^^

Yes I do have a 647/l/1

and I did a P46 and was on income support for the current tax year


Squeaks wrote:

Did you start on the 3rd of February by any chance?



Yes I did funnily enough :lol:


yeh Februray is a really bad month to pro rata because there's hardly any days.

if you'd started on the 1st you would have got £16,000 /12 months = £1333.33 even though if you take away 2 days from total (£61.5 per day) that sounds like you should pay you £1210.33 but they work it round the other way ! it's a bit shitty but it evens out through the year

boooo!!!
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 7:06 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
Thanks Steph, I'm not feeling so grumpy now it makes sense :D

Clicky for mixes
Image
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 7:10 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
so that's your gross sorted

647L with a 1 after means that each month they're calculating your tax free allowancew instead of allowing you all of your allowance then charging you tax (after a few months)

so
this explains it slightly better than me!

Quote:
647L/1 means that a person can earn up to £539 every month without being taxed, and only the income that exceeds that will be taxed. 647L is very similar, but is calculated based on a yearly income rather than monthly.


on P45s, Job centres are NOTORIOUS for adding these 1s (happens all the time)

and If you filled in a P46 and said you either had a job or were on income support then they add this 1 because they don't know how much money you got from this (and don't know whether you reached the £6470 yet)

annoying as you probably didn't.

sometimes HMRC can realease a new tax code without the 1 if you explain - but like you say

like getting blood out of a stone

Email me if you want me to help.:-)

was your net pay £924.20? do you have a student loan?

x
Speshal
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 7:16 pm 
Joined: Mon May 17, 2004 8:14 pm
Posts: 25334
Location: Rated PG-13 for sexual content, suggestive dancing, some heavy drinking, and language
Squeaks wrote:

was your net pay £924.20? do you have a student loan?

x


Yup and nope :)

Clicky for mixes
Image
Squeaks
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 7:29 pm 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
don't worry
next month it will be propa :woo:
mu_
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 9:10 pm 
Joined: Sun Oct 17, 2004 10:05 pm
Posts: 38394
life is tough when you are poor :)
at least you get to enjoy the wonders of potatoes and supermarket beer. that's the life. let's go on holiday to zone 3 this summer together
uncle jam
PostPosted: Mon Mar 01, 2010 10:27 pm 
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2005 3:14 pm
Posts: 7000
Location: barkin' up the wrong tree
go squeaks :sun:
Squeaks
PostPosted: Tue Mar 02, 2010 10:58 am 
Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2006 10:25 am
Posts: 12420
Location: Paws for Effect
tbh I think your HR/payroll team are a bit lame if they can't even explain how they calculated your pay!

How are you suppose to know if they don't?

EvieG2017
PostPosted: Tue Nov 14, 2017 6:03 pm 
Joined: Tue Nov 14, 2017 5:48 pm
Posts: 1
