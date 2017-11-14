



647L with a 1 after means that each month they're calculating your tax free allowancew instead of allowing you all of your allowance then charging you tax (after a few months)



so

this explains it slightly better than me!



Quote: 647L/1 means that a person can earn up to £539 every month without being taxed, and only the income that exceeds that will be taxed. 647L is very similar, but is calculated based on a yearly income rather than monthly.



on P45s, Job centres are NOTORIOUS for adding these 1s (happens all the time)



and If you filled in a P46 and said you either had a job or were on income support then they add this 1 because they don't know how much money you got from this (and don't know whether you reached the £6470 yet)



annoying as you probably didn't.



sometimes HMRC can realease a new tax code without the 1 if you explain - but like you say



like getting blood out of a stone



Email me if you want me to help.



was your net pay £924.20? do you have a student loan?



