It is currently Thu Dec 22, 2016 2:05 pm




 Topics   Author   Replies   Views   Last post 
Announcements
No unread posts ** PLEASE READ FIRST ** Production - Guidelines, Tutorials, FAQs

jimmy brayks

0

2084

Sat May 24, 2014 10:34 am

jimmy brayks View the latest post

No unread posts List of upload sites for your tracks & mixes

jimmy brayks

0

1918

Sat May 24, 2014 9:56 am

jimmy brayks View the latest post

Topics
No unread posts Simons Pirated works removal guide

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2 ]

Plexus

17

11779

Sat Sep 03, 2011 6:36 am

rochan View the latest post

No unread posts get ur geek on

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1 ... 72, 73, 74 ]

TT_

1099

56518

Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:19 am

TT_ View the latest post

No unread posts Ableton Live Project @ Astral Tech - Magic Fullon Vol.2

speedsound

0

169

Thu Nov 17, 2016 10:26 pm

speedsound View the latest post

No unread posts audio to midi

mrlapes

3

209

Wed Nov 16, 2016 5:13 pm

mrlapes View the latest post

No unread posts [remix] Get Bu$y - Losing You (Alex Virr remix)

alex_virr

8

943

Fri Nov 04, 2016 1:25 pm

BLista View the latest post

No unread posts FM synth in your browser (Chrome only)

Jim Reaper

6

248

Tue Oct 18, 2016 9:15 pm

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts Dub Bananez - Slice Of Bread (TRAP)

Nick Z

0

141

Sun Oct 16, 2016 11:12 pm

Nick Z View the latest post

No unread posts any tips for when you're layering your Lead bass over your sub?

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2, 3 ]

BLista

31

3959

Thu Oct 13, 2016 4:38 pm

dbdbdb View the latest post

No unread posts Bombtraxx Remix Contest

Henry D

0

135

Thu Oct 13, 2016 1:47 am

Henry D View the latest post

No unread posts studio pron

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2 ]

djjd

24

1419

Wed Oct 12, 2016 4:47 pm

BLista View the latest post

No unread posts Garage conversion soundproofing?

[RUMBLER]

2

427

Tue Oct 11, 2016 7:54 am

BLista View the latest post

No unread posts DAW / VST advice

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2 ]

Unbalanced_

16

1051

Tue Oct 11, 2016 1:58 am

TT_ View the latest post

No unread posts What is the current equivalent of....

BLista

8

1320

Sat Oct 08, 2016 9:45 am

Lightshapers View the latest post

No unread posts [house] dead by dawn

alex_virr

4

424

Mon Sep 05, 2016 6:55 am

alex_virr View the latest post

No unread posts Ableton Project @ Captain Monkey - Liquid Sound Experience

speedsound

0

307

Wed Aug 31, 2016 2:56 am

speedsound View the latest post

No unread posts How to make that very breaks bass ?

slugware

5

651

Sun Aug 14, 2016 4:17 pm

slugware View the latest post

No unread posts [Tune] Kinda berkz?? Well, broken.

~Lander~

7

699

Thu Aug 11, 2016 10:05 am

Doomo View the latest post

No unread posts Ableton Live Project @ Astral Tech - Magic Fullon

speedsound

0

329

Wed Aug 03, 2016 5:19 am

speedsound View the latest post

No unread posts (tuna) Searching for love

Doomo

7

615

Sun Jul 31, 2016 12:24 pm

Doomo View the latest post

No unread posts (tune) Mojito Clap

Lightshapers

5

548

Fri Jul 22, 2016 6:28 pm

Lightshapers View the latest post

No unread posts (free download) Chiraq Shuffle

Lightshapers

0

354

Mon Jul 18, 2016 8:13 pm

Lightshapers View the latest post

No unread posts [techno] no sleep

alex_virr

3

544

Thu Jul 14, 2016 1:31 pm

alex_virr View the latest post

No unread posts 135bpm Breaks track

Magic Fantasy

0

410

Wed Jul 06, 2016 1:33 pm

Magic Fantasy View the latest post

No unread posts [Tune] The Diplomacy Of Decline

~Lander~

8

814

Wed Jul 06, 2016 11:20 am

Magic Fantasy View the latest post

No unread posts Ableton Live Project - Capital Hook

speedsound

1

529

Thu Jun 30, 2016 9:01 pm

Robert The Bulverser View the latest post

No unread posts ANONYMS - Club Jam [Lizplay Records]

andyjust

0

407

Tue Jun 28, 2016 2:44 pm

andyjust View the latest post

No unread posts Sidechaining delay and reverb

~Lander~

7

760

Fri Jun 24, 2016 10:32 am

Doomo View the latest post

No unread posts Anyone got a copy of Yosemite?

superbrew

9

1282

Wed Jun 08, 2016 12:29 pm

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts Overly Resonant Soundz

~Lander~

13

1095

Thu Jun 02, 2016 10:27 am

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts (tune) Lombardi&Kostello - hard to believe

Lightshapers

0

406

Wed Jun 01, 2016 7:58 pm

Lightshapers View the latest post

No unread posts (tunes + free dl) house

Lightshapers

0

458

Mon May 23, 2016 3:36 pm

Lightshapers View the latest post

No unread posts NuTrack

~Lander~

11

1104

Thu May 12, 2016 4:58 pm

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts [Choon] Propaganda - Nuskool Breaks Remix

Sophistik

0

547

Sun Apr 24, 2016 9:51 pm

Sophistik View the latest post

No unread posts Fatima Yamaha - What's a Girl to Do (Skuls ina a Gang MashUp)

skulduggerer

0

567

Sat Apr 09, 2016 1:29 pm

skulduggerer View the latest post

No unread posts Reeeemix pro'z & bro'z

Stampatron

6

936

Tue Apr 05, 2016 8:04 am

Stampatron View the latest post

No unread posts [TUNE] Hudson No Lick

mrlapes

1

592

Mon Apr 04, 2016 12:13 pm

bobby hill View the latest post

No unread posts Fabfilter - Saturn or Soundtoys - Decapitator?

Doomo

5

1097

Fri Apr 01, 2016 4:31 pm

Stampatron View the latest post

No unread posts Anyone got an old pair of reference cans they want to sell?

BLista

3

724

Fri Apr 01, 2016 4:24 pm

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts sitting pretty between warmth and clarity

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2 ]

wet look

23

2189

Fri Apr 01, 2016 12:00 pm

~Lander~ View the latest post

No unread posts Production Q - Making that 'ripping' noise

[ Go to pageGo to page: 1, 2, 3, 4 ]

Spangled

59

5948

Fri Apr 01, 2016 11:27 am

BLista View the latest post

