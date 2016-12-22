|HOME : MUSIC DISCUSSION : MIXES & RADIO : PRODUCTION TIPS & TRACKS : EVENT LISTINGS
|Announcements
|** PLEASE READ FIRST ** Production - Guidelines, Tutorials, FAQs
|
0
|
2084
|
Sat May 24, 2014 10:34 am
|List of upload sites for your tracks & mixes
|
0
|
1918
|
Sat May 24, 2014 9:56 am
|Topics
|Simons Pirated works removal guide
|
17
|
11779
|
Sat Sep 03, 2011 6:36 am
|get ur geek on
|
1099
|
56518
|
Mon Dec 19, 2016 1:19 am
|Ableton Live Project @ Astral Tech - Magic Fullon Vol.2
|
0
|
169
|
Thu Nov 17, 2016 10:26 pm
|audio to midi
|
3
|
209
|
Wed Nov 16, 2016 5:13 pm
|[remix] Get Bu$y - Losing You (Alex Virr remix)
|
8
|
943
|
Fri Nov 04, 2016 1:25 pm
|FM synth in your browser (Chrome only)
|
6
|
248
|
Tue Oct 18, 2016 9:15 pm
|Dub Bananez - Slice Of Bread (TRAP)
|
0
|
141
|
Sun Oct 16, 2016 11:12 pm
|any tips for when you're layering your Lead bass over your sub?
|
31
|
3959
|
Thu Oct 13, 2016 4:38 pm
|Bombtraxx Remix Contest
|
0
|
135
|
Thu Oct 13, 2016 1:47 am
|studio pron
|
24
|
1419
|
Wed Oct 12, 2016 4:47 pm
|Garage conversion soundproofing?
|
2
|
427
|
Tue Oct 11, 2016 7:54 am
|DAW / VST advice
|
16
|
1051
|
Tue Oct 11, 2016 1:58 am
|What is the current equivalent of....
|
8
|
1320
|
Sat Oct 08, 2016 9:45 am
|[house] dead by dawn
|
4
|
424
|
Mon Sep 05, 2016 6:55 am
|Ableton Project @ Captain Monkey - Liquid Sound Experience
|
0
|
307
|
Wed Aug 31, 2016 2:56 am
|How to make that very breaks bass ?
|
5
|
651
|
Sun Aug 14, 2016 4:17 pm
|[Tune] Kinda berkz?? Well, broken.
|
7
|
699
|
Thu Aug 11, 2016 10:05 am
|Ableton Live Project @ Astral Tech - Magic Fullon
|
0
|
329
|
Wed Aug 03, 2016 5:19 am
|(tuna) Searching for love
|
7
|
615
|
Sun Jul 31, 2016 12:24 pm
|(tune) Mojito Clap
|
5
|
548
|
Fri Jul 22, 2016 6:28 pm
|(free download) Chiraq Shuffle
|
0
|
354
|
Mon Jul 18, 2016 8:13 pm
|[techno] no sleep
|
3
|
544
|
Thu Jul 14, 2016 1:31 pm
|135bpm Breaks track
|
0
|
410
|
Wed Jul 06, 2016 1:33 pm
|[Tune] The Diplomacy Of Decline
|
8
|
814
|
Wed Jul 06, 2016 11:20 am
|Ableton Live Project - Capital Hook
|
1
|
529
|
Thu Jun 30, 2016 9:01 pm
|ANONYMS - Club Jam [Lizplay Records]
|
0
|
407
|
Tue Jun 28, 2016 2:44 pm
|Sidechaining delay and reverb
|
7
|
760
|
Fri Jun 24, 2016 10:32 am
|Anyone got a copy of Yosemite?
|
9
|
1282
|
Wed Jun 08, 2016 12:29 pm
|Overly Resonant Soundz
|
13
|
1095
|
Thu Jun 02, 2016 10:27 am
|(tune) Lombardi&Kostello - hard to believe
|
0
|
406
|
Wed Jun 01, 2016 7:58 pm
|(tunes + free dl) house
|
0
|
458
|
Mon May 23, 2016 3:36 pm
|NuTrack
|
11
|
1104
|
Thu May 12, 2016 4:58 pm
|[Choon] Propaganda - Nuskool Breaks Remix
|
0
|
547
|
Sun Apr 24, 2016 9:51 pm
|Fatima Yamaha - What's a Girl to Do (Skuls ina a Gang MashUp)
|
0
|
567
|
Sat Apr 09, 2016 1:29 pm
|Reeeemix pro'z & bro'z
|
6
|
936
|
Tue Apr 05, 2016 8:04 am
|[TUNE] Hudson No Lick
|
1
|
592
|
Mon Apr 04, 2016 12:13 pm
|Fabfilter - Saturn or Soundtoys - Decapitator?
|
5
|
1097
|
Fri Apr 01, 2016 4:31 pm
|Anyone got an old pair of reference cans they want to sell?
|
3
|
724
|
Fri Apr 01, 2016 4:24 pm
|sitting pretty between warmth and clarity
|
23
|
2189
|
Fri Apr 01, 2016 12:00 pm
|Production Q - Making that 'ripping' noise
|
59
|
5948
|
Fri Apr 01, 2016 11:27 am
